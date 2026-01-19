Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market Report 2026: $300+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-ferrous metal recycling market continues to show robust growth, with its valuation set to rise from $236.92 billion in 2025 to $249.23 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This expansion is driven by increasing industrial demand for recycled aluminum, copper, and other non-ferrous metals, as well as advancements in scrap collection and processing technologies. The automotive and construction sectors are driving the demand for recycled metal products, further fueling market growth. Technological advancements in sorting and separation are also improving recovery efficiency.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $301.77 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 4.9%. This period will see a growing emphasis on circular economy practices, which promote higher recycling rates. The demand for high-purity recycled metals in electronics and renewable energy sectors is increasing, alongside investments in automated and AI-enabled recycling systems. Additionally, regulators are increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions, bolstering the adoption of recycled non-ferrous metals.

The adoption of sustainable practices is crucial for market growth, as evidenced by an April 2024 survey from PDI Technologies. It found that 80% of US consumers are inclined to purchase sustainable products-a sharp increase from previous years. This growing consumer interest is expected to drive the non-ferrous metal recycling market forward, supporting eco-friendly manufacturing and reducing landfill waste.

Key industry players are pioneering innovations, aiming to boost credibility and attract eco-conscious customers with new recycled metal products. For example, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation launched REMINE in January 2024, a brand that certifies recycled content in non-ferrous metal products, reinforcing transparency and sustainability.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape as well. In September 2024, Cronimet Holding GmbH acquired MetallPlast Recykling spol. s r.o. to bolster its presence in Central Europe and expand its market influence through enhanced facilities and service capabilities.

Leading companies in the non-ferrous metal recycling market include Aurubis Aktiengesellschaft, Gerdau North America Corporation, Novelis Inc., Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd., and more. Asia-Pacific remains the largest region, with North America positioned as the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

Global trade relations and tariffs are significantly impacting the market dynamics, affecting trade flows, input costs, and investments. Tariffs on non-ferrous scrap metals are reshaping the market, encouraging regional supply chain development and increased local recycling capacities. By focusing on local sourcing, companies are gaining resilience and value within the non-ferrous metal recycling ecosystem.

The non-ferrous metal recycling market research reports offer comprehensive insights, providing detailed analysis of market size, regional shares, competitor strategies, and market trends. These reports are indispensable for navigating a rapidly changing industry landscape, equipping stakeholders with the knowledge to harness future opportunities effectively.

The primary methods employed in recycling include mechanical, pyrometallurgical, hydrometallurgical, and biotechnology-based recycling, each enabling efficient recovery of valuable non-ferrous metals for diverse industrial applications.

Market Overview

Market Characteristics: Defines key products, services, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Defines key products, services, brand differentiation, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Provides a comprehensive view of the value chain and competitive landscape.

Provides a comprehensive view of the value chain and competitive landscape. Trends and Strategies: Highlights emerging technologies like AI and sustainability, providing strategy recommendations.

Highlights emerging technologies like AI and sustainability, providing strategy recommendations. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Discusses regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting industry growth.

Discusses regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting industry growth. Market Size Forecasts: Utilizes technological, economic, and geopolitical factors impacting projections.

Report Scope:

Recycling Process Types: Mechanical, Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, Biotechnology-Based Recycling.

Mechanical, Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, Biotechnology-Based Recycling. Metal Types: Copper, Aluminum, Lead, Zinc, Nickel, Graphite, Precious Metals.

Copper, Aluminum, Lead, Zinc, Nickel, Graphite, Precious Metals. Scrap Sources: Industrial Scrap, End-Of-Life Vehicles, Construction Debris, Electronics, Household Appliances.

Industrial Scrap, End-Of-Life Vehicles, Construction Debris, Electronics, Household Appliances. End-Use Industries: Automotive, Building, Electronics, Industrial Machinery.

Noteworthy Companies: Aurubis Aktiengesellschaft, Gerdau North America, Novelis Inc., and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $249.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $301.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



