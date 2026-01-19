Florida Sell Now Expands Investment Infrastructure to Scale Statewide Real Estate Operations

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Sell Now, one of Florida’s leading cash home buyers, is expanding the conversation around its business by highlighting the investment infrastructure that supports its statewide operations. While best known for buying homes directly from sellers, the company has evolved into a structured, scalable real estate operation backed by private investment partnerships that fuel growth and deal flow across Florida.

Over the past several years, Florida Sell Now has moved beyond a traditional wholesaling model and built a disciplined capital strategy designed for scale. Strategic private capital enables the company to close more deals, move faster, and operate with greater certainty for sellers while supporting long-term operational growth.

“We’re bullish on where this business is going,” said Dominic Andreoli, Chief Executive Officer of Florida Sell Now. “The investment side of Florida Sell Now allows us to operate with structure, confidence, and consistency. That directly benefits homeowners because we can make strong offers, close reliably, and handle complex situations without hesitation.”

Rather than focusing on short-term volume, Florida Sell Now has prioritized operational strength and scalability. Private investment capital supports acquisitions, renovations when appropriate, and long-term planning. This approach allows the company to take on properties with legal complexity, timing constraints, or condition challenges that many buyers cannot handle.

“Our capital structure gives us leverage in the right way,” said Mark Rado, Chief Operations Officer of Florida Sell Now. “We’re building a business designed to scale responsibly. That means better execution, better outcomes for sellers, and a platform that can support higher deal flow without cutting corners.”

The company’s growth has been driven by systems, data-driven underwriting, and aligned investment partners. This foundation allows Florida Sell Now to operate statewide with speed while maintaining consistency in how deals are evaluated, funded, and closed.

Florida Sell Now emphasized that this announcement is not intended as a solicitation or promotion of investment opportunities. The purpose is to provide clarity around how the company operates and how its capital structure supports execution at scale.

“There’s a misconception that home buyers are just flipping contracts,” Andreoli added. “What we’ve built is an operating company with real infrastructure and long-term vision. The investment side supports that growth, but the mission stays the same. Solve real problems for sellers and close deals the right way.”

About Florida Sell Now

Founded by Dominic Andreoli and Mark Rado, Florida Sell Now is based in Naples and buys homes for cash statewide. The company eliminates realtor commissions, closing costs, and repairs while giving sellers control over timing and terms. With a focus on fairness, speed, and execution, Florida Sell Now has earned a reputation as one of Florida’s most dependable home buyers.

