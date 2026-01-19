TCN Worldwide Welcomes Coral Sea Real Estate as Its Newest Member Firm, Serving Guam

Upper Tumon, Guam, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCN Worldwide, an alliance of top independent commercial real estate brokerage firms serving more than 200 markets globally, is proud to announce the addition of Coral Sea Real Estate as its newest member firm. Based in Guam, Coral Sea Real Estate brings deep local knowledge, a client-focused culture, and a full-service approach to TCN Worldwide’s growing global platform.

Led by Principal Broker Indu Shankar, Coral Sea Real Estate is recognized as one of Guam’s most trusted names in real estate. With a team of 21 experienced agents, the firm offers extensive expertise in commercial and investment property transactions.

“Coral Sea Real Estate has built its reputation on a foundation of integrity, deep market expertise, and an unwavering commitment to client service,” said Shankar. “Our vast experience and local market know-how allow us to deliver exceptional results across the commercial and investment landscape. Joining TCN Worldwide extends our capabilities even further, giving our clients access to a powerful international network while preserving the personalized service and regional insight they trust. We are proud to bring Guam and the broader Western Pacific region to the TCN community.”

Coral Sea Real Estate specializes in purchasing, selling, leasing, and investment services, supporting a diverse client base that includes investors, developers, and corporate tenants. Their longstanding presence in the region reflects an unwavering commitment to excellence, accountability, and client satisfaction.

“Coral Sea Real Estate is a significant addition to our global network,” said H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide. “Their strong team, deep market understanding, and dedication to service excellence align perfectly with TCN’s mission. We are thrilled to welcome them and look forward to the opportunities this partnership will create across the Pacific and beyond.”

About Coral Sea Real Estate

Coral Sea Real Estate is a leading full-service real estate firm in Guam, serving clients across residential, commercial, and investment sectors. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and market expertise, the firm guides clients through purchasing, selling, leasing, and strategic property decisions. Learn more at CoralSeaRealEstate.com.

About TCN Worldwide

With 1,500+ professionals across 65+ offices, TCN Worldwide ranks among the most respected commercial real estate networks globally. Representing $43B+ in annual transactions, TCN combines local expertise with global reach. Visit TCNWorldwide.com for more information.

