Swiss Serenity Reaches 110,000 Swiss Citizens Recovering Lost 2nd Pillar Assets

Vevey, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Serenity, a Swiss company specialized in locating lost 2nd pillar assets, has surpassed the milestone of 110,000 clients who have opened a file to recover their unclaimed occupational pension assets.

This achievement comes in a context where more than 10 billion Swiss francs remain unclaimed with the Substitute Occupational Benefit Institution (Fondation Institution Supplétive LPP).

A mission of collective interest

By assisting over 110,000 Swiss citizens in opening a search file to locate their lost 2nd pillar assets, Swiss Serenity confirms the relevance of its mission: to make the recovery of dispersed retirement assets simple, free, and secure — particularly following job changes, periods of unemployment, or permanent departures from Switzerland.

According to data from RTS cited on the Swiss Serenity website, nearly one million Swiss workers are affected by forgotten assets, with an average recoverable amount estimated at CHF 10,587 per person. Since its creation, Swiss Serenity has simplified what was once a complex administrative process into just a few easy steps.

A free and transparent service

The recovery process is straightforward and completely free:

Online form completed in approximately 3 minutes.

Automated search across more than 1,500 Swiss pension institutions.

Results delivered on average within 90 days.

Once the assets have been identified, Swiss Serenity assists clients in regularizing their situation, including the option to repatriate recovered amounts to a Swiss vested benefits account, depending on individual choice.

A measurable contribution

To date, more than 31,000 clients have successfully recovered assets totaling over CHF 328 million, returned to their rightful owners. These efforts help restore pension entitlements that would otherwise remain inactive or scattered across different institutions.

“Everyone using our service gains peace of mind by knowing where their assets are,” explains the Swiss Serenity team. “Reaching 110,000 clients is a strong sign of trust in our transparent and accessible approach.” Security and compliance

All operations carried out by Swiss Serenity adhere to Switzerland’s highest data protection standards. Submitted information is encrypted and stored on servers located exclusively in Switzerland. No banking details are required during the initial research phase, and no data is shared without explicit consent.

Swiss Serenity operates in compliance with the official directives and procedures established by the Swiss Confederation for pension asset searches.

Who uses Swiss Serenity?

Employees who have changed employers.

Unemployed individuals with untransferred contributions.

Swiss expatriates seeking to regularize their situation.

Self-employed professionals with multiple pension accounts.

Heirs handling the estate of a deceased relative.

Frequently asked questions Q1: Why are so many assets lost?

Switzerland has more than 1,500 pension institutions. When employees change jobs, assets must be manually transferred. If not completed within two years, the Substitute Occupational Benefit Institution temporarily manages these funds until further instructions are given.

Q2: How long does the search take?

The initial form takes about 3 minutes to complete. The full verification process across partner institutions takes approximately 90 days.

Q3: Is the service really free?

Yes. The asset search process is entirely free. Administrative fees only apply if a client requests a transfer to a newly opened vested benefits account.

Q4: Are my data protected?

Yes. Data are processed in Switzerland, encrypted, and never shared without consent. Swiss Serenity does not sell personal data to third parties.

Q5: What happens after the search?

Clients receive a written confirmation detailing the search results. They may then choose to keep their assets where they are or transfer them according to the most suitable option for their situation.

Key figures

110,000 Swiss citizens have opened a file.

Swiss citizens have opened a file. CHF 328 million in assets rediscovered.

in assets rediscovered. 1,500+ pension institutions contacted per search.

pension institutions contacted per search. 3 minutes to initiate a search.

to initiate a search. 3 months on average to receive results.

About Swiss Serenity

Swiss Serenity is an independent Swiss company specializing in the recovery and consolidation of lost occupational pension assets. Founded to simplify complex administrative procedures related to the 2nd pillar, it provides a free and compliant service enabling Swiss citizens to locate and regularize their unclaimed pension funds.

110,000 clients have already recovered their lost occupational pension assets.

