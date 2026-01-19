Questex’s Vibe Conference Announces 2026 Vibe Vista Award Finalists, Honoring Excellence in the Beverage Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the only event of its kind dedicated to the on-premise beverage industry, today announces the finalists for the 2026 Vibe Vista Awards. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding performers in the beverage industry across leading chains and hospitality groups.
The Vibe Vista Awards celebrate excellence in the creation, training, execution, management, and ongoing success of beverage programs. Entries were evaluated based on positive beverage sales initiatives, operational innovations, and training and service programs that uphold high-quality standards.
Brandy Rand, Vice President/Market Leader of the Hospitality Group at Questex, commented, “The Vibe Vista Awards shine a spotlight on the talented professionals who are elevating the beverage experience in on-premise establishments across the country. Their programs don't just drive sales—they create memorable experiences that keep guests coming back. We're honored to recognize their achievements and share their success stories with the broader hospitality community at Vibe Conference 2026."
The 2026 Vibe Vista Award finalists (listed alphabetically) are:
Best Beverage Menu
Hilton
Royal Caribbean 1400 Lobby Bar
Silversea Cruises
Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant
JOEY Restaurant Group
Lazy Dog Restaurants
Red Lobster
Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program
Royal Caribbean
Seabourn
Virgin Voyages
Best Beer Program
Lazy Dog Restaurants
Marella Cruises & The Apollo Group
PENN Entertainment
Best Spirits Program
Marriott International
MGM Resorts International
Royal Caribbean
Best Wine Program
Silversea Cruises
United Airlines
Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel
Best Beverage Limited Time Offer
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar
Hilton
Virgin Voyages
Best Overhaul of Beverage Program
Norwegian Cruise Line
Vail Resorts
Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel
Best Overall: Airline
American Airlines
JSX
United Airlines
Best Overall: Hotel
HEI Hotels + Resorts
Hilton
Hyatt
Best Overall: Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
Royal Caribbean
Virgin Voyages
The distinguished panel of judges include:
- Brian Warrener, Judging Chair, Associate Professor & Director of the Center for Beverage Education & Innovation, Johnson & Wales University
- Dale DeGroff, Partner, DeGroff Spirits
- Maria Bastasch, Partner, Drink Company
- Christie Dufault, Professor, Wine and Beverage Studies, Culinary Institute of America
- Kim Haasarud, Beverage Consultant, Liquid Architecture
Award winners will be announced at Vibe Conference, which takes place February 23-25, 2026 in San Diego, CA.
