Questex’s Vibe Conference Announces 2026 Vibe Vista Award Finalists, Honoring Excellence in the Beverage Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the only event of its kind dedicated to the on-premise beverage industry, today announces the finalists for the 2026 Vibe Vista Awards. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding performers in the beverage industry across leading chains and hospitality groups.

The Vibe Vista Awards celebrate excellence in the creation, training, execution, management, and ongoing success of beverage programs. Entries were evaluated based on positive beverage sales initiatives, operational innovations, and training and service programs that uphold high-quality standards.

Brandy Rand, Vice President/Market Leader of the Hospitality Group at Questex, commented, “The Vibe Vista Awards shine a spotlight on the talented professionals who are elevating the beverage experience in on-premise establishments across the country. Their programs don't just drive sales—they create memorable experiences that keep guests coming back. We're honored to recognize their achievements and share their success stories with the broader hospitality community at Vibe Conference 2026."

The 2026 Vibe Vista Award finalists (listed alphabetically) are:

Best Beverage Menu

Hilton

Royal Caribbean 1400 Lobby Bar

Silversea Cruises





Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant

JOEY Restaurant Group

Lazy Dog Restaurants

Red Lobster





Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program

Royal Caribbean

Seabourn

Virgin Voyages





Best Beer Program

Lazy Dog Restaurants

Marella Cruises & The Apollo Group

PENN Entertainment





Best Spirits Program

Marriott International

MGM Resorts International

Royal Caribbean





Best Wine Program

Silversea Cruises

United Airlines

Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel





Best Beverage Limited Time Offer

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Hilton

Virgin Voyages





Best Overhaul of Beverage Program

Norwegian Cruise Line

Vail Resorts

Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel





Best Overall: Airline

American Airlines

JSX

United Airlines





Best Overall: Hotel

HEI Hotels + Resorts

Hilton

Hyatt





Best Overall: Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean

Virgin Voyages





The distinguished panel of judges include:

Brian Warrener , Judging Chair, Associate Professor & Director of the Center for Beverage Education & Innovation, Johnson & Wales University

, Judging Chair, Associate Professor & Director of the Center for Beverage Education & Innovation, Johnson & Wales University Dale DeGroff , Partner, DeGroff Spirits

, Partner, DeGroff Spirits Maria Bastasch , Partner, Drink Company

, Partner, Drink Company Christie Dufault , Professor, Wine and Beverage Studies, Culinary Institute of America

, Professor, Wine and Beverage Studies, Culinary Institute of America Kim Haasarud, Beverage Consultant, Liquid Architecture





Award winners will be announced at Vibe Conference, which takes place February 23-25, 2026 in San Diego, CA.

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.





