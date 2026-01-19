The Great Twine Round-Up Contest Returns to Alberta with $12,000 in Prizes

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms—in partnership with the Agricultural Plastics Recycling Group (APRG)—is excited to kick-off the second edition of The Great Twine Round-Up contest for Alberta farmers and ranchers. Starting January 19, 2026, Albertans are encouraged to bring in bags of clean, used plastic baler twine for recycling, to earn a chance at winning one of four $3,000 cash prizes for their local 4-H club or Alberta-based ag charity of choice.

"The 2026 contest builds on the incredible momentum we saw last year, where participants successfully returned over 16,000 kg of used plastic baler twine for recycling," said Barry Friesen, Executive Director of Cleanfarms.

"As a rancher, I know how important it is to leave the land better than we found it," says Assar Grinde, Chair of APRG. "We were incredibly impressed by the turnout last year, and we want to keep that momentum going."



Again this year, the challenge rewards participants for their commitment to environmental stewardship with the opportunity to give back to their communities with a total of $12,000 in cash prizes.

How to Enter: Bag clean plastic baler twine in Cleanfarms bags. Drop off at a participating Cleanfarms collection site. Submit your entry at GreatTwineRoundUp.ca.

Important Dates: Early Bird Deadline: February 28, 2026

Final Deadline: May 31, 2026

For a full list of collection sites and contest rules, visit www.GreatTwineRoundUp.ca.

The Great Twine Round-Up aims to keep used agricultural baler twine out of landfills by providing a practical recycling solution that supports rural communities. The twine collected through the contest is recycled into useful new products such as car parts, greenhouse pots/trays, composite decking and dimensional lumber.

The Great Twine Round-Up is part of the ‘Alberta Ag-Plastic. Recycle It!’ pilot project, which is led by the multi-stakeholder Agricultural Plastics Recycling Group (APRG) and operated by Cleanfarms, with funds granted by the Government of Alberta and administered by Alberta Beef Producers.





About APRG

The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Group (APRG) was formed in 2017 to find solutions for agricultural plastics. The APRG is made up of representatives from producer groups, retailers, municipalities, waste commissions, academic institutions, and recyclers. It is now focused on the transition of the pilot into a permanent program as well as exploring solutions for other ag plastics such as bale wrap and silage plastic. aprg.ca.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

