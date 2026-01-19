Deep Learning Chipset Market Size to Grow USD 202.79 Billion by 2035 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Learning Chipset Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Deep Learning Chipset Market size was valued at USD 13.39 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 202.79 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 31.27% during 2026-2035.”

Rapid AI Adoption of Deep Learning Chipset to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The exponential adoption of artificial intelligence across many industries is the main driver of the global deep learning chipset market. The need for GPUs, ASICs, NPUs, and other AI accelerators is being driven by the growing demand for high-performance computing in cloud-based AI workloads, data centers, and corporate applications. Businesses are being forced to implement specialized chipsets that provide quicker, more effective deep learning inference and training due to the growing use cases in autonomous vehicles, robotics, computer vision, and natural language processing. Furthermore, the need for low-power, high-efficiency chips with real-time processing capabilities is increasing due to the trend toward edge AI and on-device intelligence.

Deep Learning Chipset Market Report Scope:

Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Chip Type (Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) / AI Accelerator)

• By Technology (Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) Optimized, Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) Optimized, Transformer & Large Model Accelerators, and Edge AI / TinyML Optimized)

• By End-Use Industry (Information Technology & Telecom, Automotive (ADAS & Autonomous Driving), Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics & Smart Devices, Retail & E-Commerce, and Defense & Security)

• By Deployment / Application (Cloud-Based AI Workloads, Edge AI Devices (On-device Inference), Robotics & Industrial Automation, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Computer Vision)





Power Management Complex Designs, Skilled Workforce, and Security Concerns May Hinder Market Expansion Globally

The market for deep learning chipsets is hampered by issues with thermal control and excessive power consumption, intricate chip design, and hardware integration. Rapid adoption is further hampered by a lack of qualified AI hardware engineers, a lack of uniformity among AI designs, and security issues with edge installations. Manufacturers also face operational hurdles related to intellectual property and regulatory compliance.

Key Segmentation Analysis

By Chip Type

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) dominated with 37.23% in 2025 due to their widespread use in AI training, inference, and high-performance computing applications. Neural Processing Unit (NPU) / AI Accelerator is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 33.11% from 2026 to 2035 driven by increasing adoption in edge AI, on-device inference, and energy-efficient AI workloads.

By Technology

Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) Optimized dominated with 41.58% in 2025 widely used for computer vision, image processing, and AI training workloads. Transformer & Large Model Accelerators is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 31.78% from 2026 to 2035 driven by increasing deployment of large language models, natural language processing, and advanced AI applications, reflecting a shift toward specialized chipsets for high-performance, and next-generation AI workloads.

By End-Use Industry

Information Technology & Telecom dominated with 32.73% in 2025 driven by cloud AI, data centers, and enterprise AI applications. Automotive (ADAS & Autonomous Driving) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 32.41% from 2026 to 2035 fueled by increasing adoption of AI-powered vehicle systems, autonomous technologies, and advanced driver-assistance solutions, highlighting the expansion of AI chipset applications across mobility and smart transportation.

By Deployment / Application

Cloud-Based AI Workloads dominated with 38.64% in 2025 driven by large-scale AI training, enterprise applications, and data center deployments. Edge AI Devices is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 32.27% from 2026 to 2035 fueled by rising demand for real-time, low-latency AI processing in IoT devices, smart sensors, robotics, and consumer electronics, highlighting the shift toward distributed and energy-efficient AI computing.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominates the deep learning chipset market with a market share of 35.57%, driven by the presence of leading AI chipset manufacturers, extensive cloud infrastructure, and advanced data centers.

The Asia Pacific deep learning chipset market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by rapid industrial automation, adoption of AI-enabled consumer electronics, and expansion of smart manufacturing across China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Recent Developments:

In January 2026 , NVIDIA unveiled its new Vera Rubin AI platform, integrating advanced GPU, CPU, DPU, and networking silicon designed to accelerate deep learning training and inference with significantly higher performance and efficiency than previous generations.

, NVIDIA unveiled its new Vera Rubin AI platform, integrating advanced GPU, CPU, DPU, and networking silicon designed to accelerate deep learning training and inference with significantly higher performance and efficiency than previous generations. In November 2025, Intel announced it has shipped nearly 100 million AI‑enabled PC processors, reflecting broad integration of NPUs in consumer and business PCs to support local AI workloads. This milestone highlights growing deployment of AI compute capabilities across client devices.

Exclusive Sections of the Deep Learning Chipset Market Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT & CHIPSET TECHNOLOGY MIX ANALYSIS – helps you understand the market split across GPUs, ASICs, FPGAs, CPUs, and NPUs or AI accelerators, along with optimization levels for CNN, RNN, transformer, and edge AI or TinyML workloads.

– helps you understand the market split across GPUs, ASICs, FPGAs, CPUs, and NPUs or AI accelerators, along with optimization levels for CNN, RNN, transformer, and edge AI or TinyML workloads. COMPUTE PERFORMANCE & POWER EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate competitive differentiation by tracking average compute performance in tera operations per second (TOPS) and performance-per-watt improvements across chipset generations.

– helps you evaluate competitive differentiation by tracking average compute performance in tera operations per second (TOPS) and performance-per-watt improvements across chipset generations. END-USE & APPLICATION DEMAND DISTRIBUTION – helps you identify high-growth demand pockets by analyzing chipset adoption across IT and telecom, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, retail, and defense sectors, including growth in ADAS, autonomous driving, and robotics.

– helps you identify high-growth demand pockets by analyzing chipset adoption across IT and telecom, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, retail, and defense sectors, including growth in ADAS, autonomous driving, and robotics. EDGE VS CLOUD DEPLOYMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess deployment trends by examining the share of chipsets used in edge AI devices versus cloud-based AI workloads, and integration into system-on-chip (SoC) platforms versus discrete accelerator cards.

– helps you assess deployment trends by examining the share of chipsets used in edge AI devices versus cloud-based AI workloads, and integration into system-on-chip (SoC) platforms versus discrete accelerator cards. MARKET SHARE & REVENUE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you gauge competitive strength using annual market revenue growth, CR5 concentration analysis, and average selling price trends by chipset category.

– helps you gauge competitive strength using annual market revenue growth, CR5 concentration analysis, and average selling price trends by chipset category. ECOSYSTEM INTEGRATION & PLATFORM STRATEGY – helps you understand how deeply deep learning chipsets are embedded within broader AI ecosystems by tracking SoC integration rates and compatibility with cloud and embedded deployment environments.

