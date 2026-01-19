Airport Information System Market Report 2026: $5.25+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Information System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global airport information system market is set to expand significantly, with an increase from $4.18 billion in 2025 to $4.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. This growth is fueled by airport modernization, rising passenger traffic, advancements in digital technologies, and the increased use of integrated control centers. By 2030, the market is expected to rise to $5.26 billion, at a CAGR of 4.6%, driven by real-time data analytics, automated systems, and smart airport initiatives.

The surge in air traffic, indicated by the International Air Transport Association, reported a 36.9% year-over-year rise in air traffic in 2023. Such trends emphasize the vital role airport information systems play in managing flight schedules, gate assignments, and operational statuses efficiently, thereby enhancing safety and passenger experience.

Prominent efforts in innovation include real-time passenger updates, as demonstrated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.'s launch of Avio. This platform enhances operational efficiency with live updates on passenger and baggage flow, enabling better communication among airport stakeholders. Similarly, SITA's acquisition of CCM in March 2025 aims to improve next-gen airport experiences by integrating advanced travel technology with design solutions.

Top entities in the sector include Huawei Technologies, Siemens, RTX Corporation, and more, with North America being the largest region in 2025. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. Key global regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America are integral to the market's dynamics, impacted by trade relations and tariffs which alter import costs and encourage local manufacturing.

Tariffs influence the sector by increasing the cost of importing digital components, impacting regions reliant on imports like Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, they also promote local production and regional alliances, bolstering long-term resilience. Comprehensive market reports provide detailed statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and insights into trends, enabling stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape effectively.

The market encompasses revenues from services and products such as flight information displays, check-in kiosks, and operational control centers. These systems support a wide range of airport operations from passenger handling to security, across various airport classes globally. Countries including Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA are pivotal markets for the industry's growth and development.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



