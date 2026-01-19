CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Report 2026: $28.28 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) Security Market Global Report 2026 offers invaluable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate this rapidly growing sector. Projected to experience significant expansion, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the trends that will shape the market in the coming decade and beyond.





The CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) security market has witnessed significant growth recently, with market size expanding from $20.87 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $22.33 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.

This surge reflects increasing government focus on preparedness for chemical and biological threats, advancements in detection technologies for radiological and nuclear hazards, and enhanced training for safety services to mitigate intoxication and infection risks. The demand for advanced CBRN solutions amidst global counterterrorism efforts has further spurred market expansion.

Forecasts predict continued robust growth, with market size reaching $28.28 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Key drivers include the adoption of AI-driven threat assessment platforms, increased investment in integrated safety systems, enhanced cross-border cooperation for CBRN protection technologies, and rising demand for protective equipment in high-risk sectors. Emerging trends feature AI-integrated threat detection systems, IoT-enabled CBRN sensors, robotics in hazardous material handling, and eco-friendly decontamination solutions.

The growing threat of terrorism significantly influences the CBRN security market trajectory. As political and ideological polarization heightens extremism, CBRN security becomes crucial in bolstering border protection and preventing CBRN-related terrorism. A report by the Institute for Economics & Peace in February 2024 highlighted that terrorism remains a global concern, with total deaths rising from 6,823 in 2022 to 8,352 in 2023, underscoring the critical need for CBRN security solutions.

Technological innovation continues to anchor market trends, with companies launching initiatives to enhance their market positions. For instance, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in the U.S. initiated the RePAIR program in February 2023, aimed at repurposing therapeutics for countering radiological and nuclear injuries. This aligns with efforts to bolster national health security through accessible countermeasures against Acute Radiation Syndrome.

Additionally, in January 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency collaborated with the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Safety and Security Agency of Tajikistan to enhance nuclear security through advanced training and cooperation mechanisms. This partnership seeks to prevent illicit nuclear material trafficking, reinforcing regional resilience.

The market includes key players such as Bruker Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., and HDT Global Inc., among others. Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, with Europe projected as the fastest-growing region. However, global trade dynamics and tariffs pose challenges, increasing costs for imported detection devices and protective gear, but also drive domestic manufacturing and R&D investment.

The CBRN security market encompasses chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear security services, with revenues derived from both goods and services between entities and end consumers. This market report provides detailed insights, including trends, opportunities, and strategies, offering a comprehensive view of the industry dynamics for the current and future scenarios.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $22.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



