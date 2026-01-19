Waste Management Market to Grow at 6% CAGR Through 2031 Amid Sustainability Push, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad , Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence latest report, the waste management market size is estimated at USD 1.52 trillion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 2.09 trillion by 2031 growing at a 6.58% CAGR. The industry is moving from traditional disposal-focused operations toward resource recovery. Landfill services remain the primary revenue source, while recycling and resource-recovery services are gaining momentum. Policies such as recycled-content regulations in the EU and US, extended-producer-responsibility mandates across Asia-Pacific, and corporate Scope-3 waste reporting are driving investments in AI-powered sorting, chemical recycling, and waste-to-energy projects. Asia-Pacific continues to lead in revenue, while the Middle East and Africa are emerging as the fastest-growing regions. Competition is intensifying as energy companies and innovative start-ups integrate collection, treatment, and renewable fuel production into comprehensive solutions.

Waste Management Market Regional Outlook

The Middle East and Africa are steadily increasing their waste management market share as governments prioritize modern, integrated waste systems. Landfill services continue to account for the largest share of waste management activities, while investments in recycling, material recovery, and sustainable treatment solutions are gaining pace. Supportive regulations, public–private partnerships, and policy-led sustainability goals are strengthening the region’s position in the global waste management landscape.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global waste management market. Regulatory enforcement, national cleanliness initiatives, and rising private investment are accelerating the shift toward recycling, recovery, and waste-to-energy solutions across the region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan continue to expand organized waste systems, while capital inflows from Singapore are strengthening regional recycling networks. Compliance-driven recovery activities in Vietnam and Thailand further reinforce Asia-Pacific’s growing waste management market.

Waste Management Market Growth Drivers

Extended Producer Responsibility Reshaping APAC Waste Flows

Across Asia-Pacific, expanded extended producer responsibility policies for textiles and electronics are reshaping how waste is collected and processed, directly influencing the overall waste management market size. Markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and India are placing greater responsibility on manufacturers, encouraging investments in organized collection, reverse logistics, and advanced recycling facilities. As compliance requirements tighten and informal recycling faces increased oversight, private capital is flowing into electronics dismantling and textile recovery infrastructure, broadening revenue opportunities beyond traditional packaging-focused waste streams.

Waste Transparency Driving Competitive Positioning

The growing adoption of science-based sustainability targets is reshaping corporate waste strategies and directly influencing waste management market share among service providers. As companies increase Scope-3 waste accountability, preference is shifting toward operators that can deliver transparent tracking, verified recycling outcomes, and audit-ready reporting aligned with frameworks such as the Science Based Targets initiative. This transition is moving contracts away from volume-based pricing toward performance-led models, strengthening the market share of waste management firms that offer digital traceability, compliance support, and verifiable environmental data.

Key Segments Highlighted in the Waste Management Industry Report

By Source

Residential

Commercial (retail, offices, and similar establishments)

Industrial

Medical (healthcare and pharmaceutical facilities)

Construction and demolition

Others (institutional, agricultural, and related sources)

By Service Type



Collection, transportation, sorting, and segregation

Disposal and treatment

Landfill

Recycling and resource recovery

Incineration and waste-to-energy

Other treatment methods (chemical treatment, composting, and similar processes)

Other services (consulting, audit, training, and advisory)

By Waste Type

Municipal solid waste

Industrial hazardous waste

Electronic waste

Plastic waste

Biomedical waste

Construction and demolition waste

Agricultural waste

Other specialized waste (including radioactive and similar categories)

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada



Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN countries (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam)

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia



BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Waste Management Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size Forecast USD 2.09 Trillion (2031) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.58% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Middle East and Africa projected to record the fastest growth rate

Waste Management Companies

Veolia Environment SA

Waste Management Inc.

Suez SA

Republic Services Inc.

Waste Connections Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Biffa Group

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Stericycle Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc.

FCC Environment

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Sims Limited

Renewi PLC

Averda

Daiseki Co. Ltd

Tatweer Environmental Services

Waste Pro USA

Recology

