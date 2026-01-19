CBRNE Threat Detection Instruments Market Report 2026: $4.5+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) Threat Detection Instruments Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) threat detection instruments market has witnessed robust growth, with its market size projected to rise from $2.73 billion in 2025 to $3.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11%. This growth is fueled by increasing global concerns over CBRNE threats and the adoption of detection instruments by military and homeland security agencies. Technological advancements, safety regulations, and partnerships between manufacturers and government bodies have also contributed significantly.

Looking ahead, the CBRNE market is set to expand to $4.51 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5%. The future growth trajectory is expected to be driven by the emergence of multi-threat, real-time detection systems, integration with AI for predictive assessments, and rising demand from industrial and public safety sectors. Key trends include the miniaturization of detection instruments and the shift towards rugged, field-deployable platforms, alongside a growing market for maintenance and consulting services.

Security threats including rising terrorism are anticipated to propel market expansion. CBRNE detection tools are crucial in mitigating these threats, offering early detection and proactive countermeasures. The escalating lethality of terrorist attacks, as documented by the Institute for Economics and Peace, underscores the need for advanced detection technologies.

Leading CBRNE companies are forming strategic collaborations to enhance detection systems. Notably, Smiths Detection Group Ltd. and Riskaware Limited launched UrbanAware, a platform for real-time hazard intelligence. Also, the Norwegian Ministry of Defence partnered with Watchbird AS to develop next-gen sensor systems, underscoring the collaborative trend in the sector.

Prominent market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and 3M Company among others, who are steering the market with innovative solutions and strategic partnerships.

Regionally, North America leads the market, but Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth. Changing trade relations and tariffs present challenges by inflating costs of components such as sensors and disrupting supply chains, yet they also drive local manufacturing and innovation.

The market is documented comprehensively in a series of reports providing insights into global market size, regional shares, competition, and emerging trends. These reports also analyze the impact of geopolitical shifts, offering strategic recommendations for market participants.

The CBRNE threat detection instruments industry encompasses fixed, handheld, and portable devices, applying technologies like gas chromatography and mass spectrometry. They are broadly utilized across sectors, including industrial, military, and emergency services. Key geographic markets include the USA, UK, Germany, China, and Japan, among others.

Lastly, revenues in this market arise from the sales and services of detection instruments, with values reflecting the factory gate price achieved by manufacturers. As the industry evolves, it continues to address critical global safety and security challenges while adapting to a dynamic marketplace.

Market Scope

Types: Fixed, Handheld Portable

Fixed, Handheld Portable Technology: Gas Chromatography, Ion Mobility Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry, Raman Spectroscopy

Gas Chromatography, Ion Mobility Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry, Raman Spectroscopy Sales Channels: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales Applications: Environmental Monitoring, Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial, Military, and Defense

Environmental Monitoring, Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial, Military, and Defense End Users: Analytical Laboratories, Defense Forces, Fire Departments, Law Enforcement

Analytical Laboratories, Defense Forces, Fire Departments, Law Enforcement Regions and Countries: Detailed regional analysis including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and notable countries like China, the USA, and Germany.

Detailed regional analysis including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and notable countries like China, the USA, and Germany. Prominent Companies: Profiles of key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, and Thales Group are included.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

3M Company

Thales Group

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Agilent Technologies

Battelle Memorial Institute

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

SAAB AB

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Smiths Group PLC

Bruker Corporation

Hach Chemical Company

Chemring Group PLC

Kromek Group plc

Bertin Technologies

Karcher Futuretech GmbH

Morphix Technologies

Argon Electronics Ltd.

Proengin SAS

S. E. International Inc.

