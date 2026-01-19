Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report 2026: $12.88 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The non-lethal weapons market is experiencing dynamic growth, with its valuation expected to rise from $8.89 billion in 2025 to $9.65 billion in 2026, maintaining a CAGR of 8.6%. This expansion is driven by increased adoption for riot control and law enforcement, alongside the deployment of tear gas, pepper spray, and electric-shock devices. Acoustic and water cannon systems are also seeing rising demand for perimeter security and area denial applications.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow substantially, reaching $12.88 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth is bolstered by investments in advanced non-lethal technologies that promise improved accuracy and safety. There's a rising demand for scalable force options in military operations, alongside developments in smart targeting features and compact device mobility. Innovations also include chemical-free alternatives and enhanced acoustic and light-based deterrents.

Fueling this market surge is the increasing frequency of political disputes and civil unrest globally, which is elevating the demand for non-lethal weapons. For instance, from July 2023 to June 2024, there were over 165,273 incidents of political violence, marking a 15% increase. With approximately one in seven people affected by conflict worldwide, the need for effective non-lethal solutions is evident.

Companies in this sector are innovating, developing products like non-lethal projectile guns. These tools offer self-defense and crowd management options that minimize lethal outcomes. In March 2023, Guard Dog Security launched the Fireball, a device capable of firing pepper, chalk, and rubber projectiles, emphasizing safety and affordability.

In October 2023, Day & Zimmermann LLC acquired Combined Systems Inc., enhancing its portfolio with non-lethal weapon solutions. Major firms influencing the market include Armament Systems & Procedures Inc., FN Herstal S.A., Axon Enterprise Inc., and others, indicating a competitive landscape focused on technological advances and safety.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region through 2030. However, global trade shifts and tariffs are impacting production costs and supply chains, particularly affecting electroshock devices and impact munitions. These challenges are prompting a shift towards domestic production and cost-efficient systems.

A comprehensive market research report provides insights into global market size, trends, competitor analysis, and strategic recommendations, helping stakeholders navigate the non-lethal weapons industry landscape. As the market evolves, these tools become essential for effective riot control, law enforcement, and self-defense solutions worldwide.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



