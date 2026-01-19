Pilot Training and Management Market Report 2026: $15.86 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pilot Training and Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The global pilot training and management market has seen robust growth, with revenues expected to climb from $11.54 billion in 2025 to $12.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. This upward trajectory is driven by factors including the rise of commercial aviation training programs, adoption of full-flight simulators, and advancements in aviation management solutions. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $15.86 billion by 2030, growing at a 6.5% CAGR. Key growth drivers include advancements in AI and virtual reality for pilot simulation, the expansion of unmanned aircraft pilot training, and the integration of cloud-based training platforms.

Significant trends include the expansion of type rating and recurrent training programs and the rising demand for aviation safety compliance training. Moreover, there is an ongoing modernization and upgrade of training fleets, alongside the globalization of pilot certification standards. In 2023, Eurostat reported a 19.3% increase in EU air passenger numbers, underscoring the rising demand for air travel, a key factor fueling the market's expansion.

Major market players are increasingly leveraging innovative technologies, such as drone systems, to enhance training safety and efficacy. Notably, in February 2024, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, in partnership with EduRade, launched India's largest Remote Pilot Training Organization. This facility, spanning 18 acres, provides comprehensive drone pilot training, offering a Remote Pilot Certificate for aspiring drone operators.

In a strategic acquisition, Acorn Capital Management acquired Pan Am Flight Academy in February 2025. This move aims to bolster Pan Am's training capabilities, positioning it as a leading provider of advanced aviation education globally. Pan Am continues to meet the evolving demands of the aviation sector, offering specialized training for pilots and aviation professionals worldwide.

Leading companies in this sphere include The Boeing Company, Airbus Asia Training Centre, L3Harris Technologies, CAE Inc., and FlightSafety International. Notably, North America held the largest market share in 2025, whereas Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period.

Global trade relations and fluctuating tariffs present challenges, impacting costs for training infrastructure, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. However, these challenges are propelling investments into domestic production of simulators and training technology, promoting cost-efficient solutions.

The pilot training and management market report provides a comprehensive analysis, offering data on market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, segment breakdowns, and trend opportunities. Geographically, it covers territories such as Australia, Brazil, China, USA, and Europe. The report details how companies in this market provide essential services including training programs, simulation, and certification.

The market comprises revenues from goods and services including training equipment and flight simulators, with values represented at 'factory gate' prices. These revenues are calculated based on the consumption values within specified geographies and do not include resale along the supply chain.

Report Coverage:

Market Characteristics: In-depth exploration of market size, growth, and segmentation.

Supply Chain Analysis: Complete overview, detailing key resources and suppliers.

Trends and Strategies: Insights on market evolution, encompassing digital transformation and AI-driven advancements.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of regulatory influences and investment flows affecting growth.

Market Forecasts: Projections considering technological and geopolitical influences, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Total Addressable Market and Attractive Scoring: Quantitative assessments of potential growth areas.

Regional and Country Breakdown: Comprehensive data on geographic-based market performance.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of market competition, identifying major industry players and recent financial deals.

Scope: Hardware, Software, Services, with specific focus on training types such as Ground School, Simulator, Flight, Type Rating, and Continuation Training. This includes applications in Commercial, Military, and General Aviation, and significant end users like Flight Schools and Airlines.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

The Boeing Company

Airbus Asia Training Centre Pte. Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

CAE Inc.

Bristow Group Inc.

FlightSafety International Inc.

Lufthansa Aviation Training GmbH

Epic Flight Academy Inc.

BAA Training UAB

Revv Aviation LLC

ATP Flight School Inc.

Frasca International Inc.

Alpha Aviation Group Ltd.

American Flyers Inc.

Singapore Flying College Pte Ltd

Prince Sultan Aviation Academy

Bartolini Air s.r.l.

Del Sol Aviation Inc.

Egnatia Aviation S.A.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy

MIL2ATP Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4iqp1b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment