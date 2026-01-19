Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Market Report 2026: $19.2 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The electric vehicle (EV) batteries plant construction market is undergoing rapid growth, predicted to expand from $11.51 billion in 2025 to $19.2 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 10.7%. This expansion is driven by heightened demand for electric vehicles, fueling the construction of gigafactories and increasing the need for advanced battery technologies and specialized manufacturing infrastructure. The distinction of the market is evident as it adapts to evolving battery production requirements, such as modular and automated production lines that enhance efficiency and output.

Key factors catalyzing this growth include government incentives, policy-driven investments in gigafactories, and the global localization of supply chains. Strategic partnerships are also a significant contributor, as exemplified by the partnership between Stellantis N.V. and CATL, aiming to develop a carbon-neutral battery facility in Zaragoza, Spain. This collaboration is a testament to the industry's commitment to sustainable mobility and the decarbonization of the automotive sector.

Consumer demand for EVs is significantly impacting market dynamics, with increasing fuel costs pushing consumers towards more economical electric options. Companies like Cox Automotive indicate a robust rise in EV sales, predicting a noticeable increment in units sold year-over-year. This burgeoning demand intensifies the need for scalable and efficient battery plant facilities to meet production needs.

Innovative technologies are becoming central to market strategies. For instance, Ionetic Ltd. launched a £5 million ARC fab pilot facility in the UK. This strategically aligns with their focus on improving efficiency and scalability of battery pack production. Such advancements further illustrate the importance of technological integration within the plant construction domain.

Asia-Pacific stands as the leading region in the EV battery plant construction market, expected to maintain its rapid growth trajectory. Meanwhile, the market faces challenges such as shifting international trade relations and tariffs on imported materials, driving adjustments in sourcing and construction strategies. These challenges are further altering project capital expenditures and prompting re-evaluation of plant capacities.

Leading corporations like Volkswagen, Toyota, Panasonic Energy, SK Innovation, and others dominate the player landscape. These companies invest in cutting-edge technologies and strategic joint ventures to advance plant capabilities and ensure regulatory compliance. The market also sees a focus on domestic manufacturing ecosystems to counterbalance increased tariffs and bolster local supply chains.

Overall, the EV batteries plant construction market outlook remains robust, supported by increasing global demand, technology adoption, and policy initiatives. This sustained growth is anticipated to continue shaping the future landscape of the EV industry globally.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Volkswagen AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd.

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Sunwoda Electronic Co. Ltd.

Barton Malow Company

EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

Northvolt AB

VinFast Auto Ltd.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited

BMZ Batterien-Montage-Zentrum GmbH

Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited

Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.

Microvast Holdings Inc.

Forsee Power SA

Electrovaya Inc.

Amplify Cell Technologies LLC

SVOLT Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

