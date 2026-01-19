Military Optical Fiber Sensor Market Report 2026: $2+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Optical Fiber Sensor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The military optical fiber sensor market has seen notable growth and is projected to expand further. The market size is anticipated to increase from $1.29 billion in 2025 to $1.42 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This upward trend is fueled by the increasing adoption of optical fiber sensors for military applications, such as structural health monitoring and underwater surveillance.

By 2030, the market is expected to reach $2.08 billion with a CAGR of 10%. Key drivers include the growing demand for high-resolution temperature sensing in defense infrastructure and the integration of these sensors into autonomous defense systems. Additionally, innovations in fiber optic sensor technology are enhancing applications in rugged environments.

Significant trends are emerging, such as the rise in distributed acoustic sensing for perimeter surveillance and advancements in fiber Bragg grating (FBG) technology. The demand for optical sensors in missile guidance systems and UAVs is also increasing. Furthermore, there is a notable shift towards ruggedized sensor solutions designed for harsh battlefield conditions.

The growing use of unmanned systems is a key factor propelling market growth. These systems, which are increasingly deployed in various military domains, benefit from optical fiber sensors due to their precision and low electromagnetic interference. For instance, the International Trade Administration noted a 40% increase in commercial drone use from 2022 to 2030, highlighting the expanding role of unmanned systems.

Leading market players are innovating with real-time, distributed monitoring systems. VIAVI Solutions Inc. introduced NITRO fiber sensing in July 2024, a system that enhances threat detection and situational awareness across military platforms. This technology enables continuous monitoring by detecting physical changes along optical fibers in real time, aiding in rapid response and maintenance.

In a strategic move, Luna Innovations Incorporated acquired Silixa Ltd. in December 2023 to enhance their fiber optic sensing capabilities. Silixa Ltd. specializes in distributed fiber optic sensing for military applications, thereby expanding Luna Innovations' market presence.

Major companies in the market include Northrop Grumman, Honeywell International, and Prysmian Group, among others. North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth. Regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Africa, and others.

Global trade dynamics and tariffs are influencing market trends by increasing costs for optical fibers and components. These challenges are spurring localized manufacturing and supply chain diversification, promoting domestic innovation.

Optical fiber sensors are utilized across airborne, naval, and ground platforms, catering to defense organizations and homeland security agencies for applications such as temperature and pressure sensing. The market spans several countries, including the USA, China, and India, and comprises revenues from various sensor types and related services.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global



