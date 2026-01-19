Rocket Electrical Power Systems Market Report 2026: $2.24 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rocket Electrical Power Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The rocket electrical power systems market is on a robust growth trajectory. From a valuation of $1.56 billion in 2025, the market is projected to expand to $1.69 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3%. This growth is driven by the increasing complexity of launch vehicles necessitating reliable onboard power systems, the development of advanced converters, integration of telemetry-driven monitoring units, and a rising dependence on electric subsystems for propulsion and guidance.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $2.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include the expansion of commercial and reusable rocket programs, advancements in power electronics, and a rising demand for modular electrical power systems. Trends such as power optimization, demand for high-density energy storage, and the miniaturization of power electronics are expected to dominate the market. Furthermore, the integration of radiation-hardened components is set to enhance system resilience.

Expanding space exploration activities are pivotal in driving the market's growth. These activities are fueled by a growing demand for advanced communication and Earth observation satellites. Rocket electrical power systems ensure mission reliability by providing consistent power to essential systems like navigation and propulsion in harsh space environments. For instance, government investment in space exploration, reported by Novaspace, is expected to increase from $27 billion in 2024 to nearly $31 billion by 2034.

Leading companies are developing advanced power generation units to facilitate longer missions and ensure reliable performance in extreme space settings. Notably, Rocket Lab USA Inc. introduced the STARRAY solar arrays in April 2025, designed for satellites, offering customizable and high-efficiency power solutions. This innovation underscores the trend toward integrated manufacturing and cost-effective solar arrays tailored to various satellite missions.

In a strategic industry move, L3Harris Technologies acquired Aerojet Rocketdyne in July 2023, enhancing its propulsion and energetics capabilities to support defense and civil space missions. This acquisition highlights the ongoing consolidation trend aimed at strengthening the defense industrial base and fostering innovation in propulsion systems.

Major players in the market include RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, among others. North America was the leading region in 2025, with notable contributions from other regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe.

However, global trade relations and tariffs impact the market, increasing costs of critical materials like specialty alloys and semiconductors. Despite these challenges, they encourage domestic manufacturing and innovation in high-efficiency technologies, presenting long-term advantages.

The rocket electrical power systems market report provides an in-depth analysis, including global market size, regional shares, competitors, and detailed segments, offering a comprehensive perspective for stakeholders. The market includes sales of redundant power systems, converters, inverters, and control units, valued at factory gate prices, encompassing related services.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Power Generation; Power Storage; Power Distribution; Power Management

By Application: Launch Vehicles; Satellites; Space Probes; Space Stations

By End-User: Commercial; Military; Government; Research Organizations

Subsegments:

Power Generation: Solar Arrays, Fuel Cells, Turbogenerators

Power Storage: Lithium-Ion Batteries, Supercapacitors

Power Distribution: Electrical Bus Systems, Circuit Protection Devices

Power Management: Voltage Regulators, Battery Management Systems

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Airbus Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Safran S.A.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Teledyne Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Moog Inc.

Ball Aerospace & Technologies

Sierra Nevada Corporation

OHB SE

TERMA

Rocket Lab USA Inc.

AAC Clyde Space

ZIN Technologies

RUAG Space

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9arupw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment