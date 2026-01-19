$47.58 Bn Land-Based Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Markets, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Land-Based Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Land-Based Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Market Global Report 2026 equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with essential insights to evaluate market dynamics. As the land-based C4ISR market undergoes substantial growth, this report delivers a comprehensive guide to impending trends poised to reshape the industry landscape over the next decade.





The land-based command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) market is set for impressive growth, expanding from $34.87 billion in 2025 to $37.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is fueled by advancements in battlefield management systems, the proliferation of surveillance sensor networks, the integration of secure digital communication radios, and modernization in intelligence processing and system upgrades within defense forces.

By 2030, this market is anticipated to reach $47.58 billion, driven by AI-driven analytics, enhanced communication architectures, and increasingly advanced reconnaissance sensors. Other contributors include investments in cloud-enabled C4ISR platforms, rising demand for integrated command systems, and the expansion of multi-domain C4ISR networks. In particular, the forecast period predicts growth in tactical data processing and real-time battlefield management.

Geopolitical tensions, characterized by political, military, and economic conflicts, have propelled market growth. Such tensions, as explained by Euronews SA, have notably increased with global political violence rising by 25% in 2024 compared to 2023, affecting millions and increasing fatalities by 37%. These factors highlight the crucial role of C4ISR systems in strengthening defenses amid global instability.

Companies are focusing on innovation, like AI-driven multi-domain operation platforms which enhance decision-making across varied environments. Noteworthy developments include Indra Group's 2025 launch of the INDRA mind platform and LightRidge Solutions Holdings LLC's acquisition of Trident Systems, enhancing its C4ISR capabilities, particularly in space electronics for national security and multi-domain applications.

Key players in the market include The Boeing Company, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, among others. In 2025, North America led this market, with Asia-Pacific expected to see the fastest growth in the coming years.

Tariff changes on components like semiconductors have added to production costs but concurrently spurred domestic manufacturing and supplier development. This economic climate has significant implications for hardware-heavy areas like communication equipment, affecting regions with high imports like Europe and Asia-Pacific.

A detailed report on the land-based C4ISR market encompasses market statistics, global size, regional shares, major competitors, and future opportunities, offering an in-depth analysis to navigate this evolving sector efficiently.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Components (Software, Services, Hardware); Platforms (Land Vehicles, Command Centers, Soldier Systems); Applications (Surveillance, Command & Control, Communications, Intelligence); End Uses (Government, Defense Contractors, Commercial Organizations).

Components (Software, Services, Hardware); Platforms (Land Vehicles, Command Centers, Soldier Systems); Applications (Surveillance, Command & Control, Communications, Intelligence); End Uses (Government, Defense Contractors, Commercial Organizations). Subsegments: Software (Battle Management Systems, Cyber Security Solutions); Services (Integration, Maintenance, Consulting); Hardware (Control Centers, Communication Equipment).

Software (Battle Management Systems, Cyber Security Solutions); Services (Integration, Maintenance, Consulting); Hardware (Control Centers, Communication Equipment). Companies Mentioned: Industry leaders such as Boeing, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $37.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



