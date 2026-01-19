Point-of-Care Testing Market to Worth Over US$ 85.55 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global point-of-care testing market was valued at 46.48 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 85.55 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.33% from 2025 to 2033.

The point-of-care testing market is experiencing unprecedented growth, fundamentally reshaping healthcare delivery through decentralization. This expansion is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring constant monitoring and the pressing need for rapid diagnostics in managing infectious diseases. A key indicator of this shift is the dramatic increase in adoption, with 68,000 healthcare facilities globally implementing POCT programs in 2024, a significant jump from 42,000 in 2020. This move away from traditional, centralized laboratories is empowering clinicians with immediate, actionable data, which is crucial for conditions like diabetes, where millions of patients rely on daily POCT, and for the rapid triage of cardiac events. The market's strong foundation is built on improving patient access and speeding up critical care decisions.

Fueling the expansion of the point-of-care testing market is a wave of technological innovation and regulatory support. In 2024 alone, the FDA cleared 67 new point-of-care devices, signaling a robust pipeline of new technologies. These advancements are not just incremental; they include AI-integrated devices for improved data analysis and a significant push towards connectivity with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to facilitate clinical workflows.

POC Testing Market Poised for Strong Growth Amid Rising Patient Demand and Technological Innovation

The outlook for the point-of-care testing market remains exceptionally strong, with projections valuing it at US$ 85.55 billion in 2033. This continued momentum is boosted by tangible benefits: faster diagnosis for influenza and other respiratory illnesses, reduced turnaround times in emergency departments, and enhanced management of chronic conditions in remote and home-care settings. The convergence of rising patient demand, continuous technological advancement, and a favorable regulatory landscape ensures that point-of-care testing will become an even more integral component of the global healthcare ecosystem, ultimately leading to more efficient, accessible, and effective patient care.

Consumables Lead Point-of-Care Testing Market With 65.55% Share, Outpacing Equipment Sales

Testing kits and consumables dominate the global point-of-care testing market due to their recurring purchase nature and essential role in diagnostic procedures, with each test requiring fresh supplies regardless of equipment availability. The most prominent consumables include glucose test strips, generating US$ 12.8 billion in annual revenue, lateral flow immunoassay cartridges worth US$ 8.4 billion, and blood gas analysis cartridges commanding US$ 3.2 billion globally.

Coagulation monitoring strips, pregnancy test kits, and cardiac marker cassettes collectively contribute another US$ 9.7 billion to the consumables segment. Unlike equipment that requires one-time capital investment lasting 5-7 years, consumables generate continuous revenue streams as healthcare facilities perform millions of tests daily. Major hospitals report spending US$ 2.4 million annually on consumables versus US$ 800,000 on equipment amortized over multiple years.

The consumables segment benefits from technological innovations that improve test accuracy while reducing costs, making them increasingly accessible across healthcare settings. Advanced manufacturing processes have reduced production costs by US$ 0.82 per unit since 2020, enabling broader market penetration. In the global point-of-care testing market, consumables maintain higher profit margins, with manufacturers reporting 4.2 times greater returns compared to equipment sales.

The shift toward value-based healthcare models drives consumables adoption, as providers seek cost-effective solutions for routine testing. Strategic partnerships between manufacturers and healthcare systems ensure steady supply, with long-term contracts worth US$ 18.3 billion signed in 2024 alone. This dominance reflects the fundamental healthcare reality that while equipment provides the platform, consumables deliver the actual diagnostic capability required for patient care.

Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure Propels North America to POC Testing Market Supremacy

North America dominates the global point-of-care testing market with revenues exceeding US$ 18,648.82 million in 2024, propelled by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high per-capita healthcare spending of US$ 12,914 annually, and widespread insurance coverage affecting 287 million individuals. The region benefits from robust regulatory frameworks facilitating rapid product approvals, with the FDA clearing 67 new point-of-care devices in 2024 alone.

Major healthcare systems, including Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and Johns Hopkins, have invested US$ 3.8 billion collectively in point-of-care infrastructure, establishing 45,000 testing sites across hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. The presence of leading manufacturers such as Abbott, Danaher, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, headquartered in the region, creates innovation ecosystems generating 234 patents annually. Also, government initiatives allocating US$ 8.7 billion for diagnostic preparedness and Medicare reimbursements covering 42 million beneficiaries ensure sustained market growth.

Strategic Acquisitions and Technological Disruption Shape the Future of Point-of-Care Testing

The competitive terrain for the point-of-care testing market in 2025 is intensely dynamic, characterized by aggressive strategic maneuvers, technological disruption, and the opening of entirely new market fronts. Large, established players are actively reshaping the industry through major acquisitions to consolidate power and fill technological gaps.

This is evidenced by Roche's acquisition of LumiraDx's POCT platform for approximately US$ 295 million. This trend of consolidation is complemented by sharp strategic pivots, such as QuidelOrtho's decision to discontinue its Savanna platform in favor of acquiring LEX Diagnostics, highlighting how companies are making decisive moves to back the most competitive and high-performing technologies in a crowded field.

