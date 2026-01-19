Portland Cement Market Report 2026: $270+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portland Cement Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Portland Cement Market Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management. Highlighting the robust growth within this sector, the report outlines trends that will influence the market over the next decade, providing valuable insights for decision-makers.





The portland cement market has experienced steady growth, with projections indicating an increase from $215.77 billion in 2025 to $226.3 billion by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 4.9%. This growth owes itself to rising infrastructure projects, the adoption of portland pozzolana cement in emerging markets, increased use of rapid-hardening variants, and architectural applications of white cement. The market is predicted to expand further, reaching $270.33 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5%. Key drivers include sustainability trends favoring low-carbon formulations, increased demand for blended cements, and technological advancements enhancing clinker efficiency.

Residential construction significantly boosts the portland cement market by demanding more durable construction materials. As population grows, the need for new housing intensifies, underpinning the use of portland cement in various residential applications. Noteworthy is the June 2025 report by the United States Census Bureau citing a 5.4% increase in privately owned housing completions. Such developments are fueling the consumption of portland cement.

Innovative solutions in the market include the introduction of portland pozzolana cement (PPC) by leading manufacturers like SRMPR Cements, aimed at reducing carbon emissions and enhancing strength and durability of structures. Additionally, Ambuja Cements Limited's acquisition of Penna Cement Industries enhances its foothold in the Indian market, showcasing strategic moves by companies to solidify market presence.

Major players in the portland cement market include Holcim Limited, Heidelberg Materials AG, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, and The Siam Cement Public Company Limited among others. The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2025, while North America is set to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. However, industry dynamics are shifting due to international trade relations and tariffs, affecting costs and import reliance, thereby driving localized production and diversified raw material sourcing.

The market consists of a variety of cement types including ordinary portland cement, blended and white cements, and sulfate-resisting variants. It's vital to understand the intricacies of the portland cement sector, which is detailed in the latest market research reports that cover global market sizes, regional shares, segment analysis, and emerging trends. Leading regions for cement consumption include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and a growing demand in North America, driven by residential and infrastructure developments.

In summary, the portland cement market continues to evolve, underscored by a steady growth trajectory, innovation in product offerings, and strategic industry acquisitions. The focus remains on sustainability and efficiency in production processes to meet the increasing demand across multiple sectors.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Type: Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Blended Cement, White Cement, Sulphate Resistant Cement, Portland Limestone Cement, Other Types

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Wholesale Distribution, Retail Stores, E-Commerce Platforms, Construction Supply Companies

Application: Ready-Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete Products, Concrete Block Manufacturing, Mortar Manufacturing

End-Use: Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Industrial, Road and Highway Construction

Subsegments:

OPC: OPC 33, OPC 43, OPC 53 Grades

Blended Cement: Portland Pozzolana, Portland Slag, Fly Ash Blended, Silica Fume Blended, Rice Husk Ash Blended

White Cement: White Portland, White Masonry, White Decorative, High Strength White

Sulphate Resistant Cement: Low C3A, Moderate, High Sulphate Resistant

Portland Limestone: Type IL, High Limestone Content, Ternary Blended

Other Types: Masonry, Expansive, Oil Well, Quick Setting, Hydrophobic, Air Entraining

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $226.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $270.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Holcim Limited

Heidelberg Materials AG

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH plc

UltraTech Cement Limited

VICAT S.A.

Ambuja Cements Limited

Taiwan Cement Corporation

Quikrete Holdings Inc.

Shree Cement Limited

Dalmia Bharat Limited

Dangote Cement Plc

Birla Corporation Limited

Italcementi S.p.A.

Orient Cement Limited

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

ACC Limited

Eurocement Group Ltd.

Votorantim S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chgmia

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment