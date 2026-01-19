Spacecraft Market Report 2026: $8.91 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spacecraft Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global spacecraft market is witnessing robust growth, with the market projected to expand from $6.76 billion in 2025 to $7.15 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This upward trend is driven by substantial global investments in space exploration, technological advancements in satellite and spacecraft design, and increased government funding in scientific research and defense applications. Collaborations between space agencies and private aerospace firms, alongside the growth in commercial satellite communications and Earth observation services, further underscore the market's expansion.

Looking forward, the spacecraft market is expected to grow to $8.91 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Key growth drivers include the development of reusable spacecraft technologies, increased private sector involvement in space missions, and rising demand for deep-space exploration. The market is also seeing trends such as the miniaturization of satellites, adoption of AI-based navigation, expansion of commercial satellite constellations, and advancements in space tourism and orbital stations.

Increased investing in the space sector is a major market catalyst. As high costs related to spacecraft development and demand for satellite launches increase, governments and private entities find value in the emerging space economy. For instance, the Space Foundation highlighted a 6.7% rise in global government space spending, reaching $132 billion in 2025. The United States, investing $77 billion in national security and civil space programs, leads this growth trend.

Innovation is at the forefront, with companies like NASA advancing solar sail technology, enabling more efficient space travel. NASA's solar-powered spacecraft, launched in April 2024, utilize breakthroughs in solar energy and electric propulsion for extended missions. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Hera Systems Inc. by Redwire Corporation in September 2024 aims to broaden efficiency and market reach in the small satellite sector.

Major industry players include Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company, and Space Exploration Technologies Corporation. The largest market share in 2025 was held by North America, with significant coverage across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. However, shifting international trade relations and tariffs are altering market dynamics, impacting costs and supply chains. This environment has pressed manufacturers to innovate and localize production, indirectly fueling regional supply chain development and investment in advanced technologies.

This spacecraft market report provides a comprehensive overview of the sector, offering data on global market size, regional shares, key market players, and trends. It delivers insights necessary for understanding the industry's present and future landscapes amid a rapidly changing international economic environment.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



