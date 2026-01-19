Spacecraft Autonomy Market Report 2026: $10.81 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spacecraft Autonomy Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The spacecraft autonomy market, having experienced significant growth, is projected to expand from $5.04 billion in 2025 to $5.88 billion in 2026, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The burgeoning market is driven by early innovations in autonomous navigation systems, onboard fault detection, extensive funding from governments and space agencies, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in decision-making processes within spacecraft systems.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $10.81 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.4%. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for fully autonomous space missions, advancements in AI-driven mission planning, and enhanced onboard diagnostics. Collaborations between aerospace corporations and software developers further contribute to the evolution of autonomous space operations. Key industry trends include the implementation of machine learning for adaptive navigation, real-time remote diagnostics, and lifecycle automation.

The expansion of space exploration missions by both governmental bodies and private entities, such as satellite deployments and interplanetary ventures, is a significant factor in the growing spacecraft autonomy market. For instance, the U.S. International Trade Commission reported an increase in global space launches from 186 in 2022 to 197 in 2023, highlighting the surge in space exploration, which necessitates autonomous capabilities for efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Leading aerospace firms are advancing autonomy technologies, with a focus on rapid launch integration systems for prompt deployment of autonomous orbital vehicles, addressing both defense and commercial needs. In October 2024, Firefly Aerospace Inc. and True Anomaly Inc. collaborated on the U.S. Space Force's VICTUS HAZE initiative, utilizing the Jackal Autonomous Orbital Vehicle to demonstrate the application of rapid-launch systems, critical in fulfilling urgent military requirements and enhancing operations in Low Earth Orbit and Medium Earth Orbit.

Further developments include Redwire Corporation's acquisition of Edge Autonomy in June 2025, aiming to bolster Redwire's position in the aerospace and defense sectors. This strategic acquisition integrates Edge Autonomy's unmanned aircraft system technologies with Redwire's space expertise to deliver comprehensive autonomous solutions, enhancing manufacturing capacity and supporting national security operations.

Key players in the spacecraft autonomy market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, and more. North America currently holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth.

The market dynamics are influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, which have impacted the cost and supply chains of critical components like sensors and specialized software. However, these challenges have simultaneously spurred local sourcing and innovation, strengthening supply chain resilience.

Market Dynamics:

The report outlines market characteristics, assessing size, growth, and segmentation, with regional and country breakdowns.

Provides a detailed view of the supply chain, competitor analysis, and emerging technology trends.

Explores the evolving regulatory and investment landscape, highlighting key frameworks and policies.

Evaluates historic market size, forecasting growth with considerations of current technological and geopolitical influences.

Presents TAM analysis for strategic insights and market potential evaluation.

Applies market attractiveness scoring to guide strategic planning.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Hardware, Software, Services across autonomy levels and applications like Earth Observation and Communication.

Hardware, Software, Services across autonomy levels and applications like Earth Observation and Communication. Competitive Landscape: Detailed insights on companies such as Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman.

Detailed insights on companies such as Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman. Geographies: Extensive coverage across continents, focusing on impactful regions like Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.

