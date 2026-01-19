Carbon Credit Global Market Report 2025: $3,740 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Credit Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global carbon credit market, covering the periods 2019-2024 and forecasting to 2029 and 2034, provides a robust outline of growth trends across various regions. The market reached $526.31 billion in 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.80% since 2019. It projects a rise to $1.44 trillion by 2029, further accelerating to $3.74 trillion by 2034.

The historic growth stemmed from heightened climate change awareness, regulatory advances, and a demand surge for carbon credits due to rising emissions. Conversely, greenwashing risks, legal challenges, and unequal carbon prices were deterrents. Looking ahead, the market's momentum is propelled by the imperative to cut emissions, governmental investments, expanding emissions trading schemes (ETS), and corporate ESG commitments. Potential obstacles include trade issues, project integrity concerns, and credit quality inconsistencies.

Western Europe leads with 39.07% market share, equating to $205.62 billion in 2024, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The fastest growth is anticipated in Asia-Pacific and Africa with CAGRs of 27.68% and 25.91% respectively, trailed by the Middle East and South America.

The fragmented market features numerous small players, with the top 10 capturing a mere 0.08% share in 2024. Anthesis Group Ltd holds a 0.0141% share, leading over competitors like ERM International and South Pole. The compliance segment dominates the market at 97.64% or $513.92 billion in 2024. However, the voluntary segment is expected to surge with a 50.23% CAGR through 2029.

Project types emphasize avoidance or reduction projects commanding 72.12% or $379.56 billion share in 2024, yet removal or sequestration projects are primed for fast growth with a 29.25% CAGR. The power sector leads in end-use consumption, though the industrial segment is poised for rapid expansion, projected at a 24.89% CAGR by 2029.

Key market opportunities are thriving in compliance, forecasted to generate $832.2 billion in annual sales by 2029. Avoidance projects and the power sector will also experience substantial growth. China is set to lead with a $151.51 billion gain. Strategies based on market trends emphasize the importance of digital platforms, blockchain-enabled trading, and sustainability in commuting, alongside scaling DAC technology for substantial carbon removal.

Within the player ranks, expansion through new launches and strategic investments continues, aiming to enhance market presence and develop assets globally. To capitalize, companies should focus on behavioral integration of carbon credits, digital and blockchain platform use, and broadening distribution networks. Prioritizing transparency, educational engagement, and the aviation sector are also recommended to drive accelerated growth and market strength.

Markets Covered:

Type: Compliance; Voluntary

Project Type: Avoidance or Reduction Projects; Removal or Sequestration Projects.

End-Use: Power, Energy, Aviation, Transportation, Buildings, Industrial, Other End-Uses

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 379 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $526.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3740 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

ERM International Group

South Pole

Indigo Ag

BP p.l.c.

Climate Impact Partners LLC

3Degrees Group inc.

ClimatePartner Gmbh

EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKI)

ClimeCo LLC

Shell Energy Australia

Mitsui & Co., Ltd

Climate Friendly

CME Group

South Pole

EKI Energy Services Limited

GenZero

IDX Carbon

Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX)

Sumitomo Corporation

HBIS Group

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation)

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

ChemChina (China National Chemical Corporation)

China Energy Investment Corporation

Green Carbon Inc

Sylvera Ltd

Xpansiv

DGB Group

Redshaw Advisors Ltd

Siemens (Germany)

Airbus (France)

Unilever (UK/Netherlands)

Schneider Electric (France)

Allianz (Germany)

Statkraft (Norway)

Greenergy (UK/Netherlands)

Trafigura (Switzerland)

Nissan

ClimateSeed

Arbonics

Liberty Steel

Tata Steel

ArcelorMittal

PGE (Polska Grupa Energetyczna)

Heidelberg Materials

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nasdaq Inc.

Patch.io

Amazon.com Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

3Degrees

Carbon Collective

Carbon Clean

Conservation International

Enel X

Green Mountain Energy

Xpansiv

Svante Technologies

One Exchange Corp.

Carbon Streaming Corporation

Carbon RX

NativeEnergy

Carbon Streaming Corporation

AirCarbon Exchange (ACX)

BeZero Carbon

3Degrees

Mombak

Boomitra

AirCarbon Exchange (ACX)

UAE Carbon Alliance

CarbonHints Danismanlik

Voluntary Carbon Market Company (VCM)

CarbonBlue

Credible Carbon

AgriCarbon

Carbon Brokerage Group

Co2CarbonCredit

GreenVest Carbon

Vercredx

AFRICARBONex

Anthesis Group Ltd

ERM International Group

South Pole

Indigo Ag

BP p.l.c.

Climate Impact Partners LLC

3Degrees Group inc.

ClimatePartner Gmbh

EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKI)

ClimeCo LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9hs6v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment