Carbon Credit Global Market Report 2025: $3,740 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The global carbon credit market, covering the periods 2019-2024 and forecasting to 2029 and 2034, provides a robust outline of growth trends across various regions. The market reached $526.31 billion in 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.80% since 2019. It projects a rise to $1.44 trillion by 2029, further accelerating to $3.74 trillion by 2034.
The historic growth stemmed from heightened climate change awareness, regulatory advances, and a demand surge for carbon credits due to rising emissions. Conversely, greenwashing risks, legal challenges, and unequal carbon prices were deterrents. Looking ahead, the market's momentum is propelled by the imperative to cut emissions, governmental investments, expanding emissions trading schemes (ETS), and corporate ESG commitments. Potential obstacles include trade issues, project integrity concerns, and credit quality inconsistencies.
Western Europe leads with 39.07% market share, equating to $205.62 billion in 2024, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The fastest growth is anticipated in Asia-Pacific and Africa with CAGRs of 27.68% and 25.91% respectively, trailed by the Middle East and South America.
The fragmented market features numerous small players, with the top 10 capturing a mere 0.08% share in 2024. Anthesis Group Ltd holds a 0.0141% share, leading over competitors like ERM International and South Pole. The compliance segment dominates the market at 97.64% or $513.92 billion in 2024. However, the voluntary segment is expected to surge with a 50.23% CAGR through 2029.
Project types emphasize avoidance or reduction projects commanding 72.12% or $379.56 billion share in 2024, yet removal or sequestration projects are primed for fast growth with a 29.25% CAGR. The power sector leads in end-use consumption, though the industrial segment is poised for rapid expansion, projected at a 24.89% CAGR by 2029.
Key market opportunities are thriving in compliance, forecasted to generate $832.2 billion in annual sales by 2029. Avoidance projects and the power sector will also experience substantial growth. China is set to lead with a $151.51 billion gain. Strategies based on market trends emphasize the importance of digital platforms, blockchain-enabled trading, and sustainability in commuting, alongside scaling DAC technology for substantial carbon removal.
Within the player ranks, expansion through new launches and strategic investments continues, aiming to enhance market presence and develop assets globally. To capitalize, companies should focus on behavioral integration of carbon credits, digital and blockchain platform use, and broadening distribution networks. Prioritizing transparency, educational engagement, and the aviation sector are also recommended to drive accelerated growth and market strength.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|379
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$526.31 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3740 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
