Seedpace Showcases AI Story Robot at CES 2026, Redefining Interactive Learning for Children

Las Vegas, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES 2026, where artificial intelligence continues to move into everyday applications, innovative edtech brand seedpace introduced a new approach to children’s learning: moving beyond passive content consumption toward AI-driven, child-centered interactive learning experiences.

Making its global debut, seedpace presented the AI Story Robot, a system that integrates advanced AI, dynamic characters, and real-time feedback. Moving beyond traditional audio-only story players and figure-triggered playback experiences, seedpace turns storytelling into something children can truly play—where kids step into the narrative, interact through dialogue, make choices, and actively shape how the story unfolds. The seedpace booth attracted sustained attention from families, industry professionals, and media throughout the show.

AI-Powered Interactive Learning

The AI Story Robot is built on a core principle: stories should not be passively received—they should invite children to create, express, and explore.

In addition to auditory interaction, each companion figure comes with Story and Game modes. In Game mode, characters respond with tangible, story-driven feedback: the bee flaps its wings, Pinocchio’s nose grows when he “lies,” and Snow White’s dress changes color with the narrative.

This direct, perceivable feedback makes the AI’s “response” tangible and memorable. Technology influencer Valentine Lewis highlighted that the character-driven interactions brought the stories “truly to life” and noted that her three-year-old daughter would be naturally drawn to the experience—a combination of play, engagement, and creativity she has been seeking.





Industry Response: AI, Content, and Companion Figures in a New Synthesis

Representatives from toy, collectible, and content distribution channels expressed strong interest in seedpace’s integrated approach. A senior executive from a major brick-and-mortar collectible toy and IP retailer remarked that the tight integration of characters, physical figures, and AI-driven interaction challenged his previous assumptions about “figure + content” products.





*The character feature will be officially launched in June 2026.

In the seedpace system, figures are not merely decorative or collectible—they are entry points for interaction and storytelling. Different characters guide unique narrative and interactive paths, allowing content to evolve with the child’s engagement. This structure not only opens possibilities for IP expansion, character series, and localized content collaboration but also preserves the familiar, intuitive appeal of tangible, hands-on play.

From Educational Practice to Product Innovation

Seedpace’s entry into this space is grounded in 17 years of experience in children’s education and learning products. The team has long focused on a key question: how can children aged 3–8 develop imagination and creativity through interactive experiences? AI became a natural solution—shifting from passive content delivery to real-time, child-responsive engagement.

This approach resonated with education researchers at CES. A scholar from Columbia University noted that the AI Story Robot represents an important trend: when learning transitions from “receiving information” to active participation and dialogue, children’s cognitive engagement and willingness to express themselves increase significantly.

Media and education professionals alike emphasized that the future of edtech will depend less on content volume and more on whether products enable children to engage, explore, and persist in learning experiences—the true driver of creativity and growth.





Shaping the Future of AI-Driven Learning

CES 2026 underscored that AI is moving into real-world learning scenarios, not just research labs. Seedpace’s showcase demonstrated how interactive experiences can transform familiar stories into AI-powered, immersive learning journeys.

Looking forward, seedpace will continue to present its AI Story Robot at global events, focusing on creating experiences that empower children to engage, imagine, and grow with AI-supported learning.

