Building Insulation (Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, EPS, XPS, Cellulose, PIR, Phenolic Foam, Polyurethane) Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Insulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, EPS, XPS, Cellulose, PIR, Phenolic Foam, Polyurethane), Product and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global building insulation market size was estimated at USD 35.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 58.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR 5.7% from 2025 to 2033. The demand for building insulation is rising as global construction activity accelerates across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.







The growing emphasis on energy-efficient buildings is prompting developers to upgrade thermal performance and reduce operational costs. Urban population growth and the rapid expansion of housing projects are further stimulating product consumption. Consumers and developers are now more aware of indoor comfort, air quality, and long-term utility savings, strengthening market adoption. Green building certifications and benchmarking systems are also promoting compliant insulation materials. Renovation and retrofitting of older building stock are expanding application opportunities.



One of the major drivers is the global focus on energy conservation, enabling buildings to reduce heat transfer and improve temperature regulation. Stringent construction standards are pushing stakeholders toward high-performance insulating foams, boards, and mineral wool products. Climate change concerns are accelerating the implementation of low-carbon building technologies and eco-friendly insulants. Rising fuel and electricity prices are encouraging property owners to minimize energy consumption. Industrial growth and the expansion of logistics centers are generating demand for temperature-controlled structures. Technological upgrades in manufacturing methods are improving material durability and acoustic performance.



Manufacturers are developing advanced products such as vacuum insulation panels, aerogel boards, and nanotechnology-based materials to improve performance while reducing thickness. There is a clear trend toward bio-based and recyclable insulation derived from cellulose, agricultural fibers, and natural minerals. Digital modeling and building performance simulation tools are optimizing insulation decisions during project planning. Smart insulation solutions capable of controlling temperature dynamically are also gaining attention.

The market is witnessing strong interest in fire-resistant and moisture-resistant materials to support safety regulations. Continuous investment in automation and precision manufacturing is improving cost efficiency. Strategic R&D investments are enabling new product classes for both new construction and renovation segments.



Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $35.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $58.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

GAF Materials Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

DuPont

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Kingspan Group

BASF

Knauf Insulation

Carlisle Companies, Inc.

3M Company

Market Segmentation

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

EPS

XPS

Cellulose

PIR

Phenolic Foam

Polyurethane

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Reflective or Radiant Barrier Insulation

Batt & Roll (Blanket) Insulation

Loose-Fill / Blown-In Insulation

Spray Foam Insulation

Rigid Foam Board Insulation

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmvbrn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment