Laurentian faculty on strike for a better, stronger university

SUDBURY, Canada, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 12:01 AM on Monday, January 19th, 2026, faculty, academic librarians, and counsellors represented by the Laurentian University Faculty Association (LUFA) will be on strike. Mediated talks reached impasse on Sunday afternoon.

LUFA says its members were left with no other choice.

“We made enormous sacrifices to keep Laurentian alive,” said LUFA President, Fabrice Colin. “Throughout the insolvency process, we did our part to save this institution. Our members endured job losses, the dismantling of our pension plan, wage rollbacks, and dramatically increased workloads. We did everything asked of us to help stabilize this university. Now that Laurentian is financially stable, it’s time for the Board of Governors to step up and do its part.”

“Laurentian is at the heart of Northern Ontario,” said Colin. “Our members live here and work here and contribute hugely to the community. We are asking for fair working conditions now – not luxuries,” said Colin. “This is essential to student success. When faculty, librarians and professional staff are supported, students thrive.”

“Our members never wanted to be here today,” said Colin. “But we have been forced to this point by an employer unwilling to be part of our vision for a better, stronger Laurentian community, and a provincial government that has frankly abandoned Northern Ontario.”

“Let’s be clear: the Laurentian Board of Governors can stop this strike,” said Colin. “We call on them to come back to the table prepared to bargain a fair deal. It is time to restore and improve working conditions damaged by the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) process, recognize the huge sacrifices faculty, librarians, and professional staff made, and bargain in good faith.”

Picket lines will be up as of 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The Laurentian University Faculty Association (LUFA) is the certified bargaining agent for tenure-track faculty, limited term faculty, master lecturers, librarians, sessionals, clinicians, and professional staff at Laurentian University.

LUFA is affiliated with the Canadian Association of University Teachers, the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations, the Sudbury and District Labour Council, and the Canadian Labour Congress through the National Union of the Canadian Association of University Teachers.

