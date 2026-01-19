Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pentane (CAS 109-66-0) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Pentane provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Pentane market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Pentane.



The Pentane global market report covers the following key points:

Pentane description, applications and related patterns

Pentane market drivers and challenges

Pentane manufacturers and distributors

Pentane prices

Pentane end-users

Pentane downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Pentane market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Pentane market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Pentane market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Pentane market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PENTANE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. PENTANE APPLICATIONS



3. PENTANE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. PENTANE PATENTS



5. PENTANE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Pentane market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Pentane supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Pentane market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF PENTANE

6.1. Pentane manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Pentane manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Pentane manufacturers in North America

6.4. Pentane manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF PENTANE

7.1. Pentane suppliers in Europe

7.2. Pentane suppliers in Asia

7.3. Pentane suppliers in North America

7.4. Pentane suppliers in RoW



8. PENTANE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Pentane market

8.2. Pentane supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Pentane market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. PENTANE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Pentane prices in Europe

9.2. Pentane prices in Asia

9.3. Pentane prices in North America

9.4. Pentane prices in RoW



10. PENTANE END-USE SECTOR



