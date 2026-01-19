Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "N-Phenylglycine Potassium Salt (CAS 19525-59-8) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on N-Phenylglycine potassium salt provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the N-Phenylglycine potassium salt market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for N-Phenylglycine potassium salt.



The N-Phenylglycine potassium salt global market report covers the following key points:

N-Phenylglycine potassium salt description, applications and related patterns

N-Phenylglycine potassium salt market drivers and challenges

N-Phenylglycine potassium salt manufacturers and distributors

N-Phenylglycine potassium salt prices

N-Phenylglycine potassium salt end-users

N-Phenylglycine potassium salt downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global N-Phenylglycine potassium salt market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global N-Phenylglycine potassium salt market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global N-Phenylglycine potassium salt market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global N-Phenylglycine potassium salt market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. N-PHENYLGLYCINE POTASSIUM SALT

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. N-PHENYLGLYCINE POTASSIUM SALT APPLICATIONS



3. N-PHENYLGLYCINE POTASSIUM SALT MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. N-PHENYLGLYCINE POTASSIUM SALT PATENTS



5. N-PHENYLGLYCINE POTASSIUM SALT WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF N-PHENYLGLYCINE POTASSIUM SALT

6.1. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt manufacturers in Europe

6.2. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt manufacturers in Asia

6.3. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt manufacturers in North America

6.4. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF N-PHENYLGLYCINE POTASSIUM SALT

7.1. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt suppliers in Europe

7.2. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt suppliers in Asia

7.3. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt suppliers in North America

7.4. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt suppliers in RoW



8. N-PHENYLGLYCINE POTASSIUM SALT WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global N-Phenylglycine potassium salt market

8.2. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. N-PHENYLGLYCINE POTASSIUM SALT MARKET PRICES

9.1. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt prices in Europe

9.2. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt prices in Asia

9.3. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt prices in North America

9.4. N-Phenylglycine potassium salt prices in RoW



10. N-PHENYLGLYCINE POTASSIUM SALT END-USE SECTOR



