The "Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Hexachloroethane provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Hexachloroethane market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Hexachloroethane.



The Hexachloroethane global market report covers the following key points:

Hexachloroethane description, applications and related patterns

Hexachloroethane market drivers and challenges

Hexachloroethane manufacturers and distributors

Hexachloroethane prices

Hexachloroethane end-users

Hexachloroethane downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Hexachloroethane market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Hexachloroethane market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Hexachloroethane market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Hexachloroethane market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. HEXACHLOROETHANE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. HEXACHLOROETHANE APPLICATIONS



3. HEXACHLOROETHANE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. HEXACHLOROETHANE PATENTS



5. HEXACHLOROETHANE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Hexachloroethane market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Hexachloroethane supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Hexachloroethane market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF HEXACHLOROETHANE

6.1. Hexachloroethane manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Hexachloroethane manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Hexachloroethane manufacturers in North America

6.4. Hexachloroethane manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF HEXACHLOROETHANE

7.1. Hexachloroethane suppliers in Europe

7.2. Hexachloroethane suppliers in Asia

7.3. Hexachloroethane suppliers in North America

7.4. Hexachloroethane suppliers in RoW



8. HEXACHLOROETHANE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Hexachloroethane market

8.2. Hexachloroethane supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Hexachloroethane market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. HEXACHLOROETHANE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Hexachloroethane prices in Europe

9.2. Hexachloroethane prices in Asia

9.3. Hexachloroethane prices in North America

9.4. Hexachloroethane prices in RoW



10. HEXACHLOROETHANE END-USE SECTOR



