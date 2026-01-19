Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indium Arsenide (CAS 1303-11-3) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Indium arsenide provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Indium arsenide market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Indium arsenide.



The Indium arsenide global market report covers the following key points:

Indium arsenide description, applications and related patterns

Indium arsenide market drivers and challenges

Indium arsenide manufacturers and distributors

Indium arsenide prices

Indium arsenide end-users

Indium arsenide downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Indium arsenide market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Indium arsenide market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Indium arsenide market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Indium arsenide market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDIUM ARSENIDE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. INDIUM ARSENIDE APPLICATIONS



3. INDIUM ARSENIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. INDIUM ARSENIDE PATENTS



5. INDIUM ARSENIDE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Indium arsenide market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Indium arsenide supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Indium arsenide market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF INDIUM ARSENIDE

6.1. Indium arsenide manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Indium arsenide manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Indium arsenide manufacturers in North America

6.4. Indium arsenide manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF INDIUM ARSENIDE

7.1. Indium arsenide suppliers in Europe

7.2. Indium arsenide suppliers in Asia

7.3. Indium arsenide suppliers in North America

7.4. Indium arsenide suppliers in RoW



8. INDIUM ARSENIDE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Indium arsenide market

8.2. Indium arsenide supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Indium arsenide market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. INDIUM ARSENIDE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Indium arsenide prices in Europe

9.2. Indium arsenide prices in Asia

9.3. Indium arsenide prices in North America

9.4. Indium arsenide prices in RoW



10. INDIUM ARSENIDE END-USE SECTOR



