Robotic Process Automation Market Set to Expand to $28.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Generative AI Integration

The Robotic Process Automation Market is poised for significant growth, moving from USD 8.12 billion in 2026 to an estimated USD 28.6 billion by 2031, characterized by an impressive CAGR of 28.66%. The integration of generative AI into RPA platforms is expanding business capabilities, enabling automation of unstructured processes. Cloud-native deployments are further fueling market growth by enhancing cost-efficiency and reducing deployment times.

In 2024, North America held the largest market share at 39.6%, driven by compliance mandates and mature tech ecosystems. Asia-Pacific, however, is seeing the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 34.5%, due to supportive government automation initiatives and the adoption of flexible RPA solutions by SMEs.

Global Robotic Process Automation Market Trends and Insights Retail Omni-Channel Order-Fulfilment Automation

Retailers are leveraging RPA for tasks like inventory management and returns processing. By integrating e-commerce platforms with legacy systems, retailers like Grupo Exito have significantly reduced order-processing times, while maintaining high accuracy through computer-vision and AI-assisted forecasting.

SME Adoption of Cloud-Native RPA Platforms

Consumption-based SaaS models are democratizing RPA access for SMEs. Providers like UiPath are enabling rapid deployment of secure bots without the need for on-premise infrastructure, facilitating significant process efficiencies.

Persistent Bot Breakage from UI Changes

Frequent user-interface updates create maintenance challenges for RPA deployments. Although newer platforms offer self-healing functions, these disruptions continue to pose risks to scaling automation effectively.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the detailed report include:

Gen-AI-Powered Bot-Design Assistants

Pay-as-You-Go Bots on Hyperscale Marketplaces

Governance and Ethical Scrutiny of Unattended Bots

Segment Analysis

On-premise RPA installations accounted for 53.62% of the market in 2025. However, cloud RPA solutions are gaining traction, with cloud deployments experiencing a CAGR of 36.95%. Hybrid solutions are becoming popular, combining on-premise control with cloud analytics to meet regulatory needs while retaining flexibility and scalability.

Hybrid Architectures and Edge Computing

Edge computing is enhancing the deployment of lightweight runtime environments, making way for manufacturers to shift non-production bots to SaaS systems that offer simplified maintenance and real-time AI upgrades.

Software platforms led with 51.05% of revenue in 2025, but services such as change management and citizen-developer coaching are growing at a CAGR of 34.1%. This shift reflects a move towards comprehensive automation strategies that integrate RPA more deeply into core business operations.

Geography Analysis

North America, with a 39.12% market share in 2025, continues to lead due to advanced adoption and regulatory demands. The region benefits from a strong network of system integrators and skilled professionals. Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth, driven by a strong governmental support infrastructure and demand among SMEs amid labor market constraints. Europe's market is guided by regulatory frameworks such as the Digital Operational Resilience Act, encouraging investments to document and stress-test automated workflows.

UiPath Inc.

Automation Anywhere Inc.

SS&C Blue Prism Ltd.

NICE Ltd. (Robotic Automation)

Pegasystems Inc.

Kofax Inc.

WorkFusion Inc.

Kryon Systems Ltd.

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

AntWorks Pte Ltd.

Laiye Technology Ltd.

Cyclone Robotics Co. Ltd.

AutomationEdge Technologies Inc.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd.

Nividous Software Solutions

Soroco

Redwood Software Inc.

Microsoft Corp. (Power Automate)

Servicetrace GmbH

Jidoka (Novayre Solutions)

Fortra LLC (ex-HelpSystems)

ElectroNeek Robotics Inc.

Robocorp Technologies Inc.

Robiquity Ltd.

Rocketbot SpA

OpenConnect Systems Inc.





