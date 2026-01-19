Run, Bike, or Sail with Tons of Sports Action on Florida’s Historic Coast

St. Augustine, FL, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and active families can get in the game with a huge array of sporting events this winter and spring.

For nearly half a century, the Matanzas 5K & Fun Run, returning Jan. 24 for its 46th year, has taken participants on a scenic race through Historic Downtown St. Augustine. Running and conservation intersect at the Raptor Run 3K on March 1. Hosted by the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, proceeds benefit a local conservation organization. The best part of the Race to the Taste 5k on Apr. 12? It’s followed by the Taste of St. Augustine, featuring the best bites from St. Augustine’s most iconic restaurants.

Register to run for charitable causes at the Run for Peace 5K on Apr. 4, the Whitney Lab 5K Apr. 19, and the St. Augustine K9s United 5K and 9K | Family Fun Run on Apr. 25. The Lighthouse 5K & Fun Run on Feb. 21 tours through picturesque Lighthouse Park, while Nocatee’s Totally Awesome 80s 5K and Fun Run on Feb. 8 harnesses the rad energy of the 80s. The Vilano Bridge Run 5K & 10K on Mar. 28 creates a course with elevation using the bridge that connects Uptown St. Augustine to Vilano Beach.

With 42-miles of beachfront and acres of inland waterways, getting active on the water is no problem. Anastasia Watersports hosts a monthly Full Moon Guided Kayak Tour at Anastasia State Park. Head to Ponte Vedra to explore the Nocatee Preserve with Sunset Kayaking on Feb. 13-14, guided by a St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Master Naturalist. Throw off the bowlines for St. Augustine Race Week, from Apr. 11-18, featuring eight days of fast and fun sailing events.

Experience the gorgeous A1A Scenic Byway at the 14th Annual Spoonbills and Sprockets Cycling Tour on Feb. 14. Race courses travel north from Palm Coast to St. Augustine Beach. Athletes who prefer a little bit of everything can compete in an Olympic distance Triathlon, Duathlon and Aquabike, and Sprint Triathlon and Sprint Duathlon at the Game On! Ponte Vedra Triathlon on May 3.

Prefer four hooves to two wheels? Saddle up for the Drum Runner Series Barrel Racing at St. Johns County Fairgrounds, held monthly throughout the year. Hosted at the St. Johns Fairgrounds, riders compete in monthly barrel, pole, and other timed speed horse events.

Once the race is complete, there’s plenty to do on Florida’s Historic Coast, including rehabbing and relaxing at the area’s many spas, fueling up at delicious local restaurants, from international flavors to vegan delicacies, and an array of Must-Do Experiences. Use the trip planner to find activities and lodging to complement an active vacation.

