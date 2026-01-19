Aramis Group - Declaration of transactions on own shares conducted from January 12 to January 16, 2026

Arcueil, January 19, 2026

Declaration of transactions on own shares
conducted from January 12 to January 16, 2026

Within the framework of the authorizations granted by the General Assembly on February 4, 2025, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations related to share buybacks, Aramis Group hereby declares the following purchases of own shares (FR0014003U94) made from January 12 to January 16, 2026 (excluding the liquidity contract):

Name of the issuerIssuer identifier codeTransaction dateFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of sharesMarket
Aramis Group9695002Q984W0T41WB422026-01-12FR0014003U941,0354.8279XPAR
Aramis Group9695002Q984W0T41WB422026-01-13FR0014003U942,1204.7166XPAR
Aramis Group9695002Q984W0T41WB422026-01-14FR0014003U942,1314.6906XPAR
Aramis Group9695002Q984W0T41WB422026-01-15FR0014003U941,0524.7520XPAR
Aramis Group9695002Q984W0T41WB422026-01-16FR0014003U941,2304.7650XPAR
   TOTAL7,5684.7373 

Detailed information regarding these transactions is available on the Aramis Group website at the following address: https://aramis.group/investors/regulated-information/

***

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2.3 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 119,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to seventy million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has nine industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Investor contact                                                

investor@aramis.group                                        

Press contacts

Brunswick
Hugues Boëton
Tristan Roquet-Montégon

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com
+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

