Bruce C Project would deliver major economic boost, create and sustain thousands of jobs, strengthen energy independence, OCC economic impact analysis finds

Kincardine, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) independent economic impact analysis final report confirms a proposed new large-scale Bruce C nuclear project would deliver lasting job creation, stimulate Ontario’s economy, and reinforce Canada’s long-term energy security for decades to come.

The economic analysis – Bruce C Economic Impact Assessment – Summary of Findings — conducted by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and Prism Economics and Analysis for the Nuclear Innovation Institute — finds that the Bruce C Project would generate major economic benefits locally, provincially and nationally, driven by both its construction and operating life.

The Bruce C project’s direct benefits would be concentrated in Ontario, contributing more than $217-billion to Ontario’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during its 80-year lifespan; and would contribute $2.3 billion to the Clean Energy Frontier (Bruce, Grey and Huron Counties) regional GDP on an average annual basis.

“Ontario’s nuclear advantage is powering our future and showcasing the very best of Canadian technology, resources, and workers,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. “Bruce C represents one of greatest drivers of economic growth in Canada, creating 18,900 jobs and $238 billion lift to Canada’s GDP over its 80-year lifespan. It is clear that Bruce Power’s C is essential to Ontario’s energy and economic future, as we build on-time and on-budget.”

The proposed addition of up to 4,800 megawatts (MW) of energy production through the Bruce C Project, currently undergoing a federal integrated Impact Assessment, would make Bruce Power the largest nuclear generator in the world with a capacity of 12,000 MW. The company is Canada’s largest public-private partnership and its Life-Extension Program and Major Component Replacement Project is the country’s biggest privately financed electricity infrastructure project in Canada.

“The Ontario Chamber of Commerce independent economic impact analysis confirms what our communities already know — Bruce C has the potential to be a once‑in‑a‑generation economic engine,” said James Scongack, Bruce Power’s Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice-President. “From job creation and economic growth to long-term energy security, the benefits will be felt in the Clean Energy Frontier region, as well as across Ontario and Canada.”

Of the nearly $238-billion contribution to Canada’s GDP, approximately $61 billion would be generated during the site preparation and construction phase, and more than $176 billion during the operations phase.

“The Bruce C Project would be an investment in strengthening our communities and the economy, while empowering skilled workers and innovation across Ontario,” said Pat Dalzell, Bruce Power’s Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Market Development. “Bruce Power is committed to creating lasting prosperity while delivering the reliable, carbon‑free electricity and cancer-fighting medical isotopes to power the next century of Canadian innovation and opportunity.”

During the proposed site preparation and construction phase, an estimated annual average total of 18,900 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs would be created or supported nationally, of which nearly 15,900 jobs would be created or supported in Ontario.

The subsequent operations phase would result in an annual average of over 6,700 FTE jobs nationally, with nearly 5,900 jobs in Ontario. Overall, more than 10,100 total FTE jobs would be created or supported in Canada each year over the Project’s entire lifespan, of which approximately 8,700 would be in Ontario.

These jobs would provide average annual labour income (including wages and benefits) of approximately $1 billion at the national level, of which nearly $900 million would be earned annually by those employed in Ontario.

Aside from employment benefits, tax revenues of $55-million annually for municipal governments within the Clean Energy Frontier would help spawn growth in Bruce Power’s surrounding communities.

“As the host community, we’re proud to work with Bruce Power to advance the Bruce C Project and understand the significant economic impact it would bring,” said Kenneth Craig, Mayor of the Municipality of Kincardine. “Our region has long been a leader in clean energy and this project ensures we remain at the forefront of Canada’s clean-energy future.”

“This project represents a transformational opportunity for Bruce County,” said Luke Charbonneau, Bruce County Warden and Mayor of the Town of Saugeen Shores. “The economic benefits, training opportunities, and long-term jobs will make life better for families and businesses throughout our region for decades.”

Bruce Power’s current Life-Extension Program and ongoing operations create and sustain 27,000 direct and indirect jobs annually.

With 95 per cent of Bruce Power’s current spend in Canada through a robust and long-standing made-in-Ontario supply chain, the Bruce C Project would build on Bruce Power’s Canadian at our Core campaign, which hinges on commitments to provide safe, reliable power to Ontario and cancer-fighting medical isotopes globally, drive the economy and strengthen partnerships with Indigenous communities.

Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Saugeen Ojibway Nation Territory, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable nuclear power to families and businesses across the province and cancer-fighting medical isotopes around the world. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is a Canadian-owned partnership of TC Energy, OMERS, the Power Workers’ Union and The Society of United Professionals. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.