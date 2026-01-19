Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Vistagen securities between April 1, 2024 and December 16, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/VTGN.

Vistagen Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Defendants:

(1) provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding the development and prospects of fasedienol, despite the fact that the Company’s Phase 3 PALISADE‑3 trial of the investigational pherine candidate for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder was beset by materially adverse facts;

(2) disseminated false and misleading information and/or concealed material adverse data concerning the PALISADE‑3 study’s design, execution, and clinical results; and

(3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



What's Next for Vistagen Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/VTGN. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Vistagen you have until March 16, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Vistagen Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

