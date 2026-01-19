Intuitive.ai Partners with Matilda Cloud to Accelerate Secure, Compliant AI and Cloud Modernization for Life Sciences

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive.ai today announced a strategic partnership with Matilda Cloud focused on helping Life Sciences organizations execute AI and cloud modernization initiatives with greater speed, compliance, and cost discipline.

As pharma, biotech, and MedTech companies scale AI across R&D, manufacturing, quality, and pharmacovigilance, many are encountering a new reality: rising infrastructure costs, limited visibility into risk, and stalled modernization decisions. Together, Intuitive.ai and Matilda Cloud help organizations address these challenges by delivering actionable intelligence and automation that converts insight into measurable outcomes.

This partnership enables Life Sciences leaders to quickly understand where to modernize, what to optimize, and how to govern AI and cloud investments with confidence, using a compliance-ready approach with GxP, CSV to CSA, and regulated AI operations.

“Life sciences organizations aren’t struggling with vision; they’re struggling with execution,” said Jay Modh, CEO, Intuitive.ai. “They’ve invested heavily in AI, cloud, and data platforms, but lack a clear, defensible view of cost drivers, security exposure, and compliance readiness. By partnering with Matilda Cloud, we can rapidly surface that truth, and then act on it. This allows our customers to make high-confidence modernization decisions, accelerate AI programs, and deliver business value faster, while meeting the regulatory bar this industry demands.”

“Once organizations have that clarity, the next challenge is acting on it in a way that’s defensible, risk-aware, and executable,” said Viren Balar, Chief Revenue and Growth Officer, Matilda Cloud. “Intuitive.ai brings deep Life Sciences expertise and delivery rigor, while Matilda provides the system-level visibility and automation needed to support real decisions and execution. Together, we help organizations reduce AI and cloud waste, strengthen governance, and confidently fund and deliver modernization initiatives.”

“Modernizing AI and cloud environments in regulated industries requires a clear architectural view and confidence in the underlying data,” said Anand Kumar, VP, Sales - Life Sciences, Intuitive.ai. “By combining Intuitive’s compliance-driven AI frameworks with Matilda’s application-centric assessment and automation platform, we give technical teams a reliable foundation to design, govern, and scale AI responsibly across the enterprise.”

“From a technology standpoint, this partnership is about making complex environments understandable and executable,” said Rajesh Reddy, Co-Founder and CTO, Matilda Cloud. “Our platform continuously maps applications, infrastructure, and dependencies in a way that supports compliance, modernization, and operational decision-making. Working with Intuitive.ai ensures those insights are applied through proven delivery and governance models that meet the realities of regulated Life Sciences environments.”

What Life Sciences Customers Gain - Immediately

Through this partnership, customers can expect near-term, board-level outcomes, including:

Rapid AI & Cloud Cost Control

Identify underutilized GPUs, misaligned workloads, and optimization opportunities - frequently identifying 20-40% cost savings in weeks.

Compliance-Ready Visibility

End-to-end insight across applications, data flows, infrastructure, and security posture - mapped to GxP, CSA, audit, and validation requirements.

Confident Modernization Decisions

Clear, defensible recommendations for rehost, replatform, refactor, or retire - prioritized by risk, value, and regulatory impact.

Faster Time to Execution

Automated assessments and accelerators that collapse months of analysis into weeks, enabling faster funding approvals and delivery start.

AI Governance by Design

Embedded controls for AI trust, explainability, lineage, and operational readiness—supporting responsible, scalable AI adoption.





Why This Matters Now

For Life Sciences leaders under pressure to scale AI, modernize legacy systems, and control spend simultaneously, this partnership provides a clear path forward:

Visibility → Prioritization → Execution → Measurable Outcomes.

Intuitive.ai and Matilda Cloud are already engaging customers across Pharma, Biotech, Medtech, and CROs, helping them unlock value from existing investments while building a future-ready, compliant AI foundation.

ABOUT INTUITIVE.AI

Intuitive.ai is an AI services and intelligent automation company purpose-built for regulated Life Sciences environments. The company helps organizations transition from digital to intelligent to autonomous operations by combining deep domain expertise with accelerators across AI governance, cloud modernization, FinOps, ModelOps, and compliance-driven delivery. Intuitive.ai partners with Life Sciences leaders to deliver secure, compliant, and outcome-driven transformation at speed.

ABOUT MATILDA CLOUD

Matilda Cloud provides an AI-powered platform that supports cloud discovery, assessment, migration, modernization, and ongoing cloud operations. Designed for enterprises and service partners, the platform helps teams move from understanding complex environments to executing change with greater speed, control, and confidence. By combining application-centric discovery, executable planning, and policy-driven operations in a single platform, Matilda Cloud enables organizations to reduce risk, improve governance, and support long-term cloud initiatives across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Contact details:



Natallia Beliakova : nb@intuitive.ai | Meghna Khurana : meghna.khurana@intuitive.ai | Viren Balar : VBalar@matildacloud.com | Rajesh Reddy : rajesh@matildacloud.com