Mocomtech Co., Ltd. Launches Real 3D Israel’s Sacred Pilgrimage in the U.S.—A Screen-Free Christian Gift for Devotion and Education

Seoul, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mocomtech Co., Ltd. announced the U.S. availability of Real 3D Israel’s Sacred Pilgrimage, a screen-free Real 3D pilgrimage experience created for people who cannot easily visit Jerusalem and the Holy Land, those who hope to go but face distance, cost, or physical limitations, and churches and Christian education settings that want to teach Scripture with clearer historical and geographic context.

Real 3D Israel’s Sacred Pilgrimage is designed to be experienced without apps or digital displays. It uses a dedicated optical 3D viewer and real-world stereoscopic SBS (side-by-side) imagery captured on location. Produced with a high-precision specialty printing process, it delivers approximately 7.6× higher precision than standard printing. The 3D image technology provides approximately 20× higher resolution than conventional lenticular products and a viewing image size about 25× larger than View-Master, enabling a more vivid, comfortable, and repeatable viewing experience on a substantially larger image area. The experience is built on proprietary optical technology supported by granted patents and intellectual property (IP).

The content follows the life of Jesus in four parts—Prelude and Nativity, Public Ministry, Suffering and the Cross, and Resurrection and Ascension—presented across 46 scenes. The sequence begins with the City of David and ancient Jerusalem, then moves through Nazareth and Bethlehem, and continues across key locations in Galilee and Jerusalem. Scenes include major moments and sites associated with the Sermon on the Mount, Gethsemane, the Via Dolorosa and Golgotha, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Mount of Olives.

A spokesperson for Mocomtech Co., Ltd. said, “Our goal was to make the pilgrimage experience accessible to more people. This format supports quiet, scene-by-scene viewing for personal devotion and for use in teaching environments.”

Real 3D Israel’s Sacred Pilgrimage is available in the United States through Amazon. Mocomtech Co., Ltd. is also in discussions with select partners for offline distribution through religious bookstores, museums, and cultural retail channels.

Mocomtech Co., Ltd. develops optical technologies and experience-based content for education, culture, and faith-based engagement. The company is developing additional Bible-themed content as part of its ongoing Real 3D roadmap.

