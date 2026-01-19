Indiana Rally House Stores Will Reopen with a Hoosiers National Championship Win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a Hoosiers’ National Championship Victory, Rally House locations across Indiana will reopen their doors with National Champions merchandise. Stores will accommodate fans in the days following the victory by opening earlier and staying open later, with frequent restocks and new arrivals throughout the week.

Indiana Hoosiers fans will be able to purchase championship gear immediately following the win at select Rally House locations throughout the state. For fans who are busy celebrating Monday evening, select stores will reopen Tuesday morning and offer extended hours all week to ensure everyone has a chance to gear up. Fans can also shop online at https://www.rallyhouse.com for Indiana Hoosiers National Champions gear shortly after the victory.

The following Rally House locations will reopen the evening of January 19th to celebrate the Hoosiers’ win with championship gear: Rally House Clearwater Springs, Rally House Eastland Plaza, Rally House Hamilton Town Center, Rally House Evansville Pavilion, Rally House Plainfield Commons, Rally House Southport Commons

Opening 1/20 with championship gear: Rally House College Mall, Rally House Greenwood Park

In addition to championship gear, Indiana Hoosiers fans can expect frequent restocks and new product arrivals throughout the week. For the most up-to-date store hours and directions, visit Rally House’s Store Locator. Follow Rally House on Facebook, Instagram, and X for continued updates and information on new product arrivals.

