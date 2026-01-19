Voltalia SA: 2026 financial communication calendar

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, releases its 2026 financial communication calendar

DateEvent
January 28, 2026Q4 2025 turnover (after market close)
March 12, 20262025 full-year results (before market open)
April 23, 2026Q1 2026 turnover (after market close)
May 21, 2026Annual General Meeting
July 23, 2026Q2 2026 turnover (after market close)
September 03, 20262026 half-year results (before market open)
0ctober 22, 2026Q3 2026 turnover (after market close)

Next on the agenda: Q4 2025 turnover, January 28, 2026 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.

 

With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.

 

Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
Voltalia
Email : invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00		Seitosei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

