“Action Target Redefines Indoor Clay Target Sports with the Launch of TopShot™ Shotgun Ranges – A New Era of Accessibility, Revenue, and Pure Adrenaline"

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Target, the undisputed global leader in shooting range innovation for nearly four decades, today introduced the most significant advancement in indoor shotgun sports: the TopShot™ Indoor Shotgun Range system.

Already live at the world’s first TopShot™ installation, Lake Erie Arms in Ohio, this turnkey platform is engineered to deliver unmatched shooter engagement while dramatically increasing commercial range profitability. It delivers hyper-realistic trap, skeet, five-stand, and sporting clays experiences in a completely indoor, weather-proof, gamified environment that operators are calling “the Topgolf of shotgun sports.” Lake Erie Arms’ acclaimed TopShot ClayHouse features eight semi-private shooting suites, each accommodating up to four shooters with integrated digital controls and on-screen guidance to keep sessions moving smoothly. These high-capacity suites helped the 94,000 sq. ft. facility earn the prestigious NSSF Five-Star rating faster than any range in recent memory.

Powered by the proprietary TopShot™ platform, the new range type combines clay flight paths, suite-based multiplayer gameplay (up to four shooters per bay), and fully automated digital controls that eliminate operational friction and maximize throughput.

“This isn’t just a new product, it’s a category new standard,” said Kevin Tomaszewski, Sr. Vice President & General Manager of Action Target. “We’ve taken everything we’ve learned from building thousands of the world’s most engaging commercial ranges and channeled it into creating an entertainment and training destination that appeals to hardcore competitors, families, corporate groups, and first-time shooters alike.” Tomaszewski continued, “Lake Erie Arms is the first range to incorporate this new product, and the results speak for themselves: packed bays, rave reviews, families and competitive shooters returning multiple times per week. TopShot™ doesn’t just bring clay sports indoors, it makes them more accessible, more social, and more profitable.”

Why TopShot™ Is the Category Killer Operators Have Waited For

Proven Flagship Performance : Already battle-tested and customer-validated at Lake Erie Arms (the world’s first TopShot™ range), delivering sold-out weekends and industry awards since opening.

: Already battle-tested and customer-validated at Lake Erie Arms (the world’s first TopShot™ range), delivering sold-out weekends and industry awards since opening. Maximum Revenue Density : Up to four shooters per suite, rapid session turnover, automated everything, and large-capacity clay carousels keep lanes full and labor costs low.

: Up to four shooters per suite, rapid session turnover, automated everything, and large-capacity clay carousels keep lanes full and labor costs low. Infinite Variety : Pre-loaded classic disciplines plus up to eight fully customizable courses, realistic flight paths, rabbit throwers, and special modes like glow-clay sessions under black lights.

: Pre-loaded classic disciplines plus up to eight fully customizable courses, realistic flight paths, rabbit throwers, and special modes like glow-clay sessions under black lights. Scalable From Boutique to Destination : Configurations from 6 to 48 throwers fit any footprint and budget, with seamless future expansion built in.

: Configurations from 6 to 48 throwers fit any footprint and budget, with seamless future expansion built in. Zero Operational Friction: Digital scoring, on-screen guidance, remote supervisory consoles, “no-bird” overrides, and pause functionality make it virtually staff-proof.



For commercial operators, entertainment centers, and forward-thinking clubs, TopShot™ is one of the most powerful customer acquisition and retention tools in the shotgun category. It broadens appeal to newcomers, families, corporate groups, and serious competitors while still delivering the authenticity that keeps elite shooters coming back.

“Outdoor clay sports have always been constrained by weather, land, and daylight,” said Michael Birch, President and CEO of Action Target. “We’ve removed every barrier. Now operators can offer a premium shotgun experience 365 days a year, in any climate, in the heart of major metropolitan markets.”

About Action Target

Action Target is the leading global expert on modern shooting ranges. Since 1986, the company has partnered with thousands of range owners worldwide to design, install, and maintain world-class shooting ranges, systems, and equipment for law enforcement, military, educational, commercial, and residential markets. Action Target provides range solutions and services for indoor/outdoor shooting ranges, modular ranges, and shoot houses. Products supported include ballistic shooting stalls, smart target retrievers, reactive and turning targets, steel and rubber berm bullet traps, enclosure baffles, security systems, lighting, ventilation, Smart Range AXISTM range management system, and a 3-year warranty on critical products. As the industry's broadest end-to-end solution provider, Action Target offers a comprehensive selection of aftermarket range services, including parts and maintenance programs, rubber trap cleaning, metals recycling, hazardous waste and filter disposal, and an online store for range supplies.

For more information, visit www.ActionTarget.com or connect with us at SHOT Show 2025, Booth #12816.

