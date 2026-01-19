New York, USA, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market to Show Significant Growth by 2034 as CSF1R-Targeted Therapies Drive the Next Wave | DelveInsight

The tenosynovial giant cell tumors market is expected to grow due to rising awareness and improved disease diagnosis, the availability of advanced imaging modalities that aid earlier detection, the increasing uptake of targeted therapies such as CSF1R inhibitors, and the ongoing clinical development of novel agents such as SynOx Therapeutics' emactuzumab, Abbisko Therapeutics' pimicotinib, AmMax Bio’s AMB-051, and others addressing both localized and diffuse forms.

DelveInsight’s Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging tenosynovial giant cell tumors drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted tenosynovial giant cell tumors market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Summary

The total tenosynovial giant cell tumors treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of tenosynovial giant cell tumors, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

According to DelveInsight analysis, there were more than 630,000 prevalent cases of TGCT in the 7MM in 2024, with the number projected to rise by 2034.

and others, are actively working on innovative tenosynovial giant cell tumors drugs. Some of the key tenosynovial giant cell tumors therapies in clinical trials include Emactuzumab, Pimicotinib, AMB-05X, and others. These novel tenosynovial giant cell tumors therapies are anticipated to enter the tenosynovial giant cell tumors market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Sadaf Javed, Manager of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented: “With advancements in research and development, new diagnostic techniques and parameters are expected to significantly increase the diagnosis of TGCT in patients, effectively improving patient prognosis.”

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market

Rising TGCT Cases: In 2024, the US reported approximately 230,000 localized TGCT cases and around 60,000 diffuse TGCT cases. These figures are projected to climb from 2025 to 2034, driven by improved access to high‑resolution imaging that uncovers smaller or asymptomatic lesions, heightened clinical awareness leading to earlier diagnosis and referral, demographic aging that increases overall susceptibility, and the expansion of comprehensive registry initiatives that capture a greater proportion of long‑term survivors.

Innovation in targeted molecular therapies (e.g., kinase inhibitors like vimseltinib and CSF-1R inhibitors) and the development of novel agents are expanding the therapeutic landscape beyond traditional surgical approaches. These innovations often offer better efficacy and tolerability. Improved Diagnostic Techniques & Awareness: Advances in imaging (e.g., MRI, molecular diagnostics) and heightened awareness among clinicians and patients are driving earlier detection and improved management of TGCT, thereby supporting market growth.

Advances in imaging (e.g., MRI, molecular diagnostics) and heightened awareness among clinicians and patients are driving earlier detection and improved management of TGCT, thereby supporting market growth. Emerging CSF1R-Targeted Therapies for TGCT: Several therapies are in development for TGCT, including SynOx Therapeutics' emactuzumab, Abbisko Therapeutics' pimicotinib, and AmMax Bio’s AMB-051, among others. These agents target the CSF1/CSF1R (colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor) pathway and aim to provide improved efficacy and tolerability, addressing the need for non-surgical treatment options, especially in diffuse or recurrent disease.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Analysis

Surgical resection remains the primary treatment for TGCT, but diffuse TGCT (DTGCT) is difficult to remove completely and carries a high recurrence rate of approximately 50% , often with multiple relapses.

Systemic therapies targeting the CSF1/CSF1R pathway , including imatinib and nilotinib , have been explored after surgery to reduce morbidity and preserve function in nonlethal DTGCT with characteristic cytogenetic features.

, which has demonstrated promising clinical outcomes. TURALIO (pexidartinib) became the first FDA-approved systemic therapy for patients with symptomatic TGCT who are not candidates for surgery, although its use is limited by the risk of hepatotoxicity.

became the first FDA-approved systemic therapy for patients with symptomatic TGCT who are not candidates for surgery, although its use is limited by the risk of hepatotoxicity. The recently approved ROMVIMZA (vimseltinib) offers a safer and effective systemic treatment alternative for TGCT.

offers a safer and effective systemic treatment alternative for TGCT. Additional therapies, including emactuzumab, pimicotinib, and AMB-051 , are currently in development to target the CSF1/CSF1R pathway with improved efficacy and tolerability.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Competitive Landscape

The emerging TGCT treatment landscape is expected to become increasingly competitive through 2036, driven by promising candidates such as SynOx Therapeutics' emactuzumab, Abbisko Therapeutics' pimicotinib, and AmMax Bio’s AMB-051, among others.

SynOx Therapeutics' Emactuzumab is a potent, highly selective monoclonal antibody targeting CSF1R that inhibits signaling by CSF1 and IL-34, thereby reducing macrophage-driven inflammation and proliferation associated with TGCT.

Abbisko Therapeutics' Pimicotinib (ABSK021) is an oral, highly selective CSF1R inhibitor under development for TGCT. By preventing CSF1R-mediated macrophage accumulation, it aims to slow disease progression in patients ineligible for surgery.

AmMax Bio’s AMB-051 (AMB-05X) is a monoclonal antibody that modulates macrophage-driven inflammation and fibrosis through the AMPK signaling pathway by targeting CSF1R. Intended for intra-articular administration, it aims to treat TGCT by reducing both fibrotic and inflammatory activity. The drug has completed a Phase II trial in patients with localized or diffuse TGCT. AMB-05X has received FDA Fast Track Designation (September 2022) and EMA PRIME designation (January 2023), highlighting its promise in macrophage-driven conditions such as TGCT.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented: “TGCT has a significantly active pipeline, with many companies like Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, SynOx Therapeutics, and Abbisko Therapeutics actively working to develop therapies for TGCT. The anticipated launch of these emerging TGCT therapies are poised to transform the SLE market landscape in the coming years.”

Recent Developments in the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market

In December 2025 , pimicotinib was approved in China as a systemic treatment for TGCT, representing its first regulatory approval worldwide, while regulatory filings for the therapy were also underway globally based on positive data from the Phase III MANEUVER study.

reported that the European Commission granted marketing authorization for ROMVIMZA for the treatment of TGCT, making it the first and only therapy approved for TGCT in the European Union. In August 2025, SynOx Therapeutics completed patient enrollment in the TANGENT study, a registrational Phase III trial evaluating emactuzumab in TGCT patients who are either ineligible for surgery or unlikely to benefit from it. Top-line results from the study are anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to emactuzumab for TGCT. In March 2025, Abbisko Therapeutics reported that Merck exercised its global commercialization option for pimicotinib (ABSK021), paying an option exercise fee of USD 85.0 million under the licensing agreement originally signed in December 2023.

What are Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors?

Tenosynovial giant cell tumors (TGCTs) are rare, typically benign tumors that arise from the synovium, which is the thin layer of tissue lining the joints, tendon sheaths, and bursae. They are characterized by abnormal cell growth in these tissues, often leading to joint swelling, pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility. TGCTs can be classified into two main types: localized, which usually affects a single joint and is less aggressive, and diffuse, which involves larger areas of the synovium and may be more assertive, causing joint damage over time. While benign, these tumors can recur after treatment, which often includes surgical removal, and in some cases, newer targeted therapies are being explored to manage diffuse or recurrent cases.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation

The tenosynovial giant cell tumors epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current tenosynovial giant cell tumors patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2024, localized TGCT represented the predominant growth pattern across the 7MM, with Japan reporting around 79% of its prevalent TGCT cases as localized.

The tenosynovial giant cell tumors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of TGCT

Growth Pattern-specific Prevalent Cases of TGCT

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Localized TGCT

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Diffuse TGCT

Tumor Location-specific Prevalent Cases of Localized TGCT

Tumor Location-specific Prevalent Cases of Diffuse TGCT

Total Treated Cases of TGCT

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation Prevalent Cases of TGCT, Growth Pattern-specific Prevalent Cases of TGCT, Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Localized TGCT, Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Diffuse TGCT, Tumor Location-specific Prevalent Cases of Localized TGCT, Tumor Location-specific Prevalent Cases of Diffuse TGCT, and Total Treated Cases of TGCT Key Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Companies SynOx Therapeutics, Abbisko Therapeutics, AmMax Bio, Daiichi Sankyo, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (now a wholly owned subsidiary of Ono Pharmaceutical), and others Key Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Therapies Emactuzumab, Pimicotinib, AMB-05X, TURALIO, ROMVIMZA, and others

Scope of the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Report

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Therapeutic Assessment: Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors current marketed and emerging therapies

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors current marketed and emerging therapies Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Key Insights 2 Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Report Introduction 3 Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies by 2025 3.2 Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies by 2036 4 Executive Summary 5 Key events 6 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction of TGCT 7.2 Etiology of TGCT 7.3 Molecular biology of TGCT 7.4 Classification of TGCT 7.5 Clinical features 7.6 Subdivisions of TGCT on the basis of Cellular Division 7.7 Pathogenesis 7.8 Biomarkers 7.9 Diagnosis 7.10 Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Treatment 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.3 Prevalent Cases of TGCT in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Prevalent Cases of TGCT in the US 8.4.2 Growth Pattern-specific Prevalent Cases of TGCT in the US 8.4.3 Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Localized TGCT in the US 8.4.4 Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Diffuse TGCT in the US 8.4.5 Tumor Localization of Localized TGCT in the US 8.4.6 Tumor Localization of Diffuse TGCT in the US 8.4.7 Total Treated Cases of TGCT in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Patient Journey 10 Marketed Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 TURALIO (pexidartinib): Daiichi Sankyo 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Clinical Development 10.2.5.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.7 Analyst Views 10.3 ROMVIMZA (vimseltinib): Ono Pharmaceutical List to be continued in the report…. 11 Emerging Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Emactuzumab: SynOx Therapeutics 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 Pimicotinib: Abbisko Therapeutics/Merck 11.4 AMB-051: AmMax Bio List to be continued… 12 TGCT Market: The 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Outlook 12.3 Attribute Analysis 12.4 Key Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 The 7MM Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Size 12.5.1 Total Market Size of TGCT in the 7MM 12.5.2 Market Size of TGCT by Therapies in the 7MM 12.6 The US Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Size 12.6.1 Total Market Size of TGCT in the US 12.6.2 Market Size of TGCT by Therapies in the US 12.7 EU4 and the UK Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Size 12.8 Japan Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Size 13 Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement 13.1 The United States 13.2 EU4 and the UK 13.3 Japan 13.4 Reimbursement Scenario in TGCT 14 KOL Views on TGCT 15 TGCT Market SWOT Analysis 16 TGCT Market Unmet Needs 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 TGCT Market Report Methodology

