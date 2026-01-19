PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: SALES FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 AT €219.8 M

Press release

Lesquin, January 19, 2026,6:00 PM

SALES FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS

OF FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 AT €219.8 M

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR 0000074072) today announced its consolidated sales for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2025-26 (period from April 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025).

IFRS – €M 2025/26



2024/25



% Change



Sales 1 st Quarter (April – June) 56,5 57,9 -2.4% 2 nd Quarter (July – Sept. ) 79,0 78,0 +1.3% 3 rd Quarter (Oct. - Dec. ) (1) 84,4 87,7 -3.8% Nacon Gaming 46,1 52,9 -12.8% Bigben Audio-vidéo / Telco 38,2 34,8 +9.9% Cumulative 9 months (April - December) (1) 219,8 223,6 -1.7% Nacon Gaming 124,2 129,9 -4.4% Bigben Audio-vidéo / Telco 95,6 93,7 +2.1%

(1) Unaudited data





Sales for the 3 rd quarter 2025-26 at €84.4 million

NACON Gaming

In the third quarter of 2025-2026 (October 1 – December 31), the sustained growth in "Catalogue" activity was not enough to offset the decline in the "Accessories" segment in the United States.



GAMES

Total "Games" revenue grew by 1.9% compared to the same period last year and amounted to €25.9 million.

"Catalogue" activity (new Games) recorded strong growth of 39.9%, reaching €13.7 million. This performance is explained by the continued sales of Hell is UsTM and by the launches during the quarter of Cricket 26 and RennsportTM.

After two quarters showing growth, the "Back Catalogue", which includes Games released in previous fiscal years, generated €12.2 million in sales compared to €15.6 million last year. This variation is mainly attributable to a high basis of comparison and a market decline over the quarter.

ACCESSORIES

Due to a US market still affected by the increase in customs duties, the "Accessories" activity amounts to €17.9 million, down 29.1% over the quarter. It should be noted that the decline in the United States is easing, decreasing from 66% in the second quarter to 38% in the third quarter.



BIGBEN – Audio-Video/Telco

BIGBEN – Audio-Video/Telco posted a good performance for the quarter with revenue growing by 9.9% to €38.2 million.

Mobile Accessories:

In the third quarter, the Telco activity outperformed the market, particularly in December, with very strong performances from the Force® brands, both for Force Play® wireless headphones and for charging with the Force Power® range.

The market premiumization anticipated for several years is bearing fruit and allows for double-digit growth. The "Mobile Accessories" activity thus amounted to €28.3 million, up 11.9% compared to last year.

Audio-Video : This activity generated revenue of €9.8 million for the quarter, compared to €9.4 million for the same period last fiscal year. The "Audio" activity recorded good progress, linked notably to the good performance of the new K7 portable player. Its revenue thus grew by 11.1% to €7.8 million.

Objectives for fiscal year 2025-2026

NACON

Activity in the last quarter of the financial year will again be driven by the "Catalogue" editorial news with the release of several major games: Styx : Blades of GreedTM, GreedFall The dying worldTM, Gear-Club Unlimited 3TM, Dragonkin : The BanishedTM, and season 6 of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM.

The "Back Catalogue" Activity is expected to record revenue of the same order as that achieved in the 2024-2025 financial year.

The "Accessories" Activity remains affected by a lack of visibility in the US market. Europe, on the other hand, should benefit from accessory sales for the SwitchTM2 and the upcoming February release of the 1st new generation RIG R5 PRO HS headset.



BIGBEN – Audio-Video/Telco

The Force® ranges will continue to be expanded, notably with a new offering specifically for laptops.

Furthermore, new distribution channels will be implemented to support the extended lifecycle of mobile phones.

The Audio/Video activity will maintain its strategy of diversifying its points of sale and will rely on the launch of new Thomson® products.

2025-2026 Outlook

Although BIGBEN – Audio-Video/Telco is recording good performance and now forecasts growth for the fiscal year, the slowdown in the video game market in the third quarter leads BIGBEN to revise its forecasts for the current fiscal year and now anticipates 2025-2026 activity comparable to that of the previous fiscal year.

Next press release:

Annual revenue 2025-26, April 27, 2026 (after market close)





Attachment