CIA and ASNA recognize student achievement with 2026 DEI scholarships

OTTAWA, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA), in collaboration with the Actuarial Students’ National Association (ASNA), is proud to announce the recipients of the 2026 ASNA-CIA diversity, equity and inclusion scholarships. Each scholarship – valued at $3,000 – underscores the shared commitment to advancing DEI within the actuarial profession and beyond.

Ruby Eger was awarded the Indigenous Scholarship, which supports Indigenous students pursuing actuarial studies and aims to strengthen Indigenous presence in the profession.

Geshna (Shania) Kodai was awarded the Inclusive Culture Scholarship for exceptional efforts in fostering a welcoming and inclusive actuarial community.

Mathieu Paradis was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholarship, celebrating outstanding academic performance and dedication to excellence.

“Our profession thrives when we embrace different perspectives and create opportunities for new actuaries from all backgrounds and experiences,” says Angelita Graham, FCIA and CIA President. “These scholarships reflect our ongoing commitment to creating an actuarial community where every member feels they belong and can be fully engaged in supporting the financial security of all Canadians.”

Sanjit Samanta, ASNA Vice-President of Business Relations, says, “Partnering with the CIA on these scholarships continues to be a proud tradition for ASNA. The strides that are being made toward cultivating diversity and tackling social obstacles in this field are critical to forging a stronger Canadian actuarial community. We’re excited to see how these recipients will shape the future of actuarial science.”

The awards were presented during the CIA gala dinner at the 36th ANÉA-ASNA Convention in Ottawa on January 17, where the CIA served as the Grand Patron sponsor in support of the next generation of actuaries in Canada.

