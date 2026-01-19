DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Keyword(s): Personnel

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Changes to the Management Board

19. Jan 2026 / 20:01 CET/CEST

Langen, 19 January 2026.

The Chief Executive Officer of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (‘DEMIRE’), Mr Frank Nickel, and the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE agreed today not to extend his contract, which expires on 31 March 2026. In addition, Mr Nickel will step down from his position with immediate effect in order to devote himself to other challenges in this difficult market environment.

The Supervisory Board today appointed Dr Dirk Rüffel as a new member of the Management Board with effect from 1 February 2026 and at the same time appointed him as the new Chief Executive Officer.

