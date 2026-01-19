Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy and Speech-Language & Audiology Canada Call for Action as Delays Under Jordan’s Principle and the Inuit Child First Initiative Deny First Nations and Inuit Children Access to Essential Care

Ottawa, ON, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy (CAOT) and Speech-Language & Audiology Canada (SAC) are calling on the federal government to take immediate and sustained action to address barriers that prevent First Nations and Inuit children and families from accessing essential health services under Jordan’s Principle and the Inuit Child First Initiative (ICFI), particularly in northern and remote Indigenous communities.

Together, CAOT and SAC represent thousands of healthcare practitioners across Canada who witness firsthand the cascading impacts of underfunded and inaccessible services. Despite the promise of Jordan’s Principle and ICFI, which were designed to ensure First Nations and Inuit children, respectively, receive timely access to the health, social, and educational supports they need, many continue to experience unacceptable delays or denials of service. CAOT and SAC members report long wait times, complex funding processes, and inconsistent interpretations of Jordan’s Principle that create barriers to timely care, while clients suffer.

“Jordan’s Principle is not a nice-to-have. It exists to ensure First Nations children receive the care they need, where, and when they need it. Occupational therapists help children do everyday things that many take for granted, like bathing safely, getting ready for school, learning, playing, and taking part in family and community life. OTs work directly in homes, schools, and communities to put practical supports in place early. When access to these essential services is delayed, children are denied care they are legally entitled to, and families are left to navigate complex systems alone.”

– Irving Gold, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy

“Speech-language pathology and audiology services are essential health services under Jordan’s Principle and critical to children’s ability to communicate, learn, and thrive. Ongoing administrative barriers are delaying access to care, with real consequences for First Nations children and families. Our members play a vital role in supporting communication health, language revitalization, and culturally safe care, yet access remains inequitable. The federal government must address these barriers so every child can receive the services they need when they need them.”

– Luciana Nechita, Chief Executive Officer of Speech-Language & Audiology Canada

“Every First Nations child has the right to timely, equitable access to the health care they need to live happy, healthy lives. This includes occupational therapy, and speech and audiology services that help them thrive. The ongoing delays and systemic barriers that plague the Jordan’s Principle system hurt children and their families. Chiefs of Ontario is calling on the federal government to take immediate and meaningful action to remove these barriers and uphold their Treaty obligations and legal and fiduciary duties to ensure that no child is left waiting for these essential services.”

– Abram Benedict, Ontario Regional Chief, Chiefs of Ontario

Occupational therapy plays a critical role in pain management, recovery, and rehabilitation, supporting children, youth, and families by addressing functional challenges related to injury, disability, mental health, chronic pain, and daily participation at home, in school, and in the community. Speech-language pathologists and audiologists play a vital role in supporting communication development, hearing health, learning, and language acquisition, including language revitalization efforts in Indigenous communities.

When these services are unavailable, people are left without the tools, strategies, or supports to manage chronic pain, trauma, or functional limitations safely. In this void, too many individuals turn to unregulated or unsafe means of coping, fueling cycles of addiction, worsening mental health, and deepening social and economic hardship.

