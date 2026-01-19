Colliers adds top-tier engineering firm in Ontario

TORONTO and SUDBURY, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today that its Canadian engineering platform, Englobe Corporation (“Englobe”), has acquired BESTECH Canada Limited (“BESTECH”), a leading multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm in Ontario. BESTECH’s senior team will play a key role in leadership going forward and will become shareholders of Englobe under Colliers’ unique partnership model. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1995, BESTECH’s over 100 professionals provide mining, automation, electrical, power systems, structural, civil, and mechanical services to mining clients.

“This investment accomplishes two key strategic priorities of expanding our capabilities in the Canadian resources industry and bolstering our footprint in Ontario,” said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe. “BESTECH’s long history of providing innovative solutions to clients in the mining sector enhances Englobe’s expertise and qualifications in this important and growing market.”

“The ability to leverage Englobe’s capabilities and infrastructure to offer unparalleled client outcomes and employee experience made this partnership the logical next step for us,” said Marz Kord, President of BESTECH. “We are pleased to join forces with a respected, global professional services firm that shares our culture predicated on the success of our clients and better ownership and career opportunities for our people.”

