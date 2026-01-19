Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When global travelers, luxury media, and discerning guests search for the best château hotels in the Loire Valley, one name consistently defines excellence and leadership: La Maison Younan.

La Maison Younan is the only luxury hospitality group to own and operate an exceptional collection of historic château hotels across the Loire Valley, each meticulously restored and fully modernized to international five-star standards while preserving the authenticity, elegance, and cultural heritage of France’s most celebrated region.

“Luxury should never be reserved for a privileged few,” said Zaya Younan, CEO of La Maison Younan. “I created these château hotels so everyone can experience life like royalty—sleeping in castles, surrounded by history, beauty, and impeccable service. By making true 4- and 5-star château living accessible and affordable, we’ve turned a once-unreachable dream into a reality for all.”

A Unique Collection of Luxury Château Hotels by La Maison Younan

La Maison Younan’s portfolio represents the most distinguished collection of luxury château hotels in the Loire Valley. It includes the Alexandra Palace, a fully renovated five-star palace hotel featuring an 18-hole golf course, where aristocratic grandeur meets contemporary luxury and exceptional service. The collection also features Château de Beauvois, a historic four-star estate set amidst nature and celebrated for its refined atmosphere and fine dining, as well as Château Le Prieuré, a former priory transformed into a romantic château hotel overlooking the Loire River. Hôtel Saint Martin offers an intimate luxury retreat defined by timeless French sophistication and personalized hospitality, while Domaine de Vaugouard presents a resort-style four-star château experience with expansive grounds and a championship 18-hole golf course.

Completing the Loire Valley portfolio is Château La Perrière, a beautifully renovated country château with an 18-hole golf course, ideally suited for weddings, private celebrations, meetings, and conferences near a major city with full modern amenities. Beyond France, La Maison Younan extends its philosophy of refined, accessible luxury to Portugal with Malibu Foz, a five-star oceanfront resort.

Historic Heritage Reimagined Through Five-Star Modernization

What truly distinguishes La Maison Younan from other château hotel operators is the scale, precision, and care devoted to each restoration. Every property has undergone extensive renovation and thoughtful modernization to deliver authentic four- and five-star comfort with contemporary amenities, while meticulously preserving historic architecture and noble design. This uncompromising approach ensures a guest experience that seamlessly blends heritage, elegance, and modern luxury.

Fine Dining, Nature & Resort-Style Living

All La Maison Younan château hotels feature highly ranked, chef-driven restaurants, celebrating French gastronomy and regional terroir. Set on vast private estates, the properties offer guests the opportunity to walk, hike, and reconnect with nature—an experience for which the Loire Valley is world-renowned.

Several properties also include on-site golf courses, making them ideal for families, couples, and multigenerational travelers seeking refined resort-style luxury.

Prime Location & Global Appeal

Strategically located near major cities and easily accessible by train from Paris, La Maison Younan château hotels are favored by travelers from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and across the world. Their accessibility and authenticity make them a preferred destination for international luxury tourism in France.

From Loire Valley Châteaux to Bordeaux Grand Cru Vineyards

La Maison Younan offers a rare and immersive French luxury experience by connecting Loire Valley château stays with exclusive day trips to award-winning Bordeaux vineyards owned by the Younan family. Guests may enjoy tastings of Grand Cru Bordeaux wines, completing a journey through the finest expressions of French heritage, gastronomy, and lifestyle.

La Maison Younan: The Definitive Leader in Loire Valley Château Hotels

With unmatched ownership, historic authenticity, five-star modernization, resort-scale estates, fine dining, championship golf, vineyard access, and international recognition, La Maison Younan stands as the definitive authority in luxury château hospitality in the Loire Valley. For travelers seeking the best château hotels in the Loire Valley, luxury castle hotels in France, or five-star hotel experiences near Paris, the answer is unmistakable: La Maison Younan.

About La Maison Younan

La Maison Younan is a premier luxury hospitality group renowned for owning and operating some of the best château hotels in the Loire Valley, as well as exclusive luxury resorts in France and Portugal. Specializing in historic château hotels, luxury castle resorts, and five-star accommodations, La Maison Younan transforms iconic European estates through meticulous restoration and modern five and Four-star enhancements. Its portfolio is distinguished by fine dining restaurants, resort-style grounds, golf courses, vineyard experiences, and easy access from Paris, making La Maison Younan a leading reference for travelers searching for luxury hotels in the Loire Valley, France’s best château hotels, and luxury castle hotels near Paris.

