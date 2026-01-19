Shareholders who lost money in shares of Ardent, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 19, 2026 - Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers or Ardent, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) (“Ardent”) that a federal securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Ardent between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 9, 2026 to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

Nature of the Action:

Federal securities class action alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The lawsuit asserts that Ardent and certain executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s financial condition, revenue recognition practices, internal accounting controls, and exposure to liabilities.

Key Allegations:

The complaint centers on disclosures made on November 12, 2025, when Ardent revealed:

A $43 million reduction in Q3 2025 revenue , attributed to revised accounts receivable collectability determinations following the implementation of a new revenue accounting system (Kodiak RCA net revenue platform).

, attributed to revised accounts receivable collectability determinations following the implementation of a new revenue accounting system (Kodiak RCA net revenue platform). The new system recognized reserves earlier in the life cycle of receivables , replacing a prior framework that used a 180-day “cliff,” allegedly revealing weaknesses in prior revenue recognition practices.

, replacing a prior framework that used a 180-day “cliff,” allegedly revealing weaknesses in prior revenue recognition practices. A reduction in full-year 2025 EBITDA guidance by approximately $57.5 million at the midpoint (about 9.6%) , citing persistent industry-wide cost pressures, including payer denials.

by approximately , citing persistent industry-wide cost pressures, including payer denials. A $54 million increase in professional liability reserves related to recent settlements and ongoing litigation tied to a limited set of claims from 2019–2022 in New Mexico, as well as broader industry “social inflation” trends.

Market Reaction:

Following these announcements, Ardent’s stock price fell $4.75 per share, or approximately 33.81%, closing at $9.30 on November 13, 2025.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline:

Investors seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff must file a motion with the court no later than March 9, 2026.

