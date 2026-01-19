Trident Resources Announces Closing of Option Agreement to Acquire Strategic Claims from Edge Geological Consulting Within the La Ronge Gold Belt

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company” or the “Optionee”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 22nd, 2025 it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval and closed the transaction with respect to the Property Option Agreement dated October 21st, 2025 (the “Agreement”) with Edge Geological Consulting Inc.(“Edge” or the “Optionor”) pursuant to which the Company has the right to acquire up to 100% interest in 16 individual mineral dispositions from 5 separate claim blocks that total 5,395 hectares (ha) within the Longe Gold Belt.

Acquisition Highlights:

The new dispositions host numerous precious and base metal showings that have seen only limited historic exploration and yet present strong potential exploration upside

Four of the five claim blocks are located within the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt, either adjacent to or nearby Trident’s extensive existing land holdings; the fifth claim block is located near Ithingo Lake in the Mudjatik Domain of the Hearne Zone and hosts three underexplored gold showings

The Company has over C$14M in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet

Trident has recently launched a fully-funded 10,000m winter drill program at its nearby flagship Contact Lake Gold Project

Plan View Map:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/La-Ronge-Area-Projects-Edge_20251021.jpg

Agreement Terms – Payments and Commitments:

The Optionor has granted to the Optionee the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Property, in accordance with the terms of this Agreement by paying to the Optionor a total of C$51,000 and issuing to the Optionor a total of 450,000 Shares (the cash payment and Share issuances collectively referred to as the “Option Payment”), as follows:

within five days of TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Agreement (the “Acceptance Date”), pay $51,000 (paid) and issue 150,000 Shares (issued);

on or before the first anniversary of the Acceptance Date, issue 150,000 Shares; and

on or before the second anniversary of the Acceptance Date, issue 150,000 Shares.

All securities issued pursuant to the Agreement are subject to a four month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

The property option agreement with Edge is not an “Arm’s Length Transaction” as such term is defined in the Exchange’s Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a “related party transaction” as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Ross McElroy is a director of Trident and is also a director of Edge.

Qualified Person:



The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., the Company’s VP of Exploration and a “qualified person” under the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company's website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., SVP Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com





Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, equipment failures, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.