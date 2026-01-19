Parex Resources Announces 2026 Guidance and Board Chair Transition

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX: PXT) is pleased to publish its 2026 guidance. Additionally, the Company announces that Wayne Foo will be retiring as Board Chair and Director of the Board, effective May 12, 2026, and in line with succession planning, current Vice Chair and Director, Glenn McNamara, will assume the role of Chair. All amounts herein are in United States Dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise stated.

Key Highlights

Targeting FY 2026 average production of 47,000 boe/d, which represents production growth of 5% relative to FY 2025.

Forecasting FY 2026 capital expenditures ( 1 ) of $300 million, inclusive of $65 million of acquisition capital in the form of carry related to previously announced farm-in agreements ( 2 ) .

of $300 million, inclusive of $65 million of acquisition capital in the form of carry related to previously announced farm-in agreements . Fully funded program at the midpoint of guidance, with estimated FY 2026 funds flow provided by operations(3) of $405 million and free funds flow(1) of $105 million at $60/bbl Brent, with upside at current strip pricing.



“Parex’s 2026 program reflects a year-over-year reduction in sustaining capital and moderate base growth, while strategically investing in independent projects that offer meaningful growth potential for shareholders,” commented Imad Mohsen, President & Chief Executive Officer.

“While we will maintain disciplined investment in waterflood and polymer to optimize the performance of our core assets, our fully funded program also includes noteworthy carry capital. This represents the acquisition cost of gaining working interests in highly prospective new blocks, such as the Putumayo, where development is being accelerated, and the Foothills, where a transformational exploration well is positioned to unlock significant upside.”

2026 Guidance

The budget is prudently aligned with current commodity prices, balancing short- and long-term growth:

Full-year average production growth from base production, development activity, and near-field exploration;

Advancement of multiple independent pathways to add high-quality inventory and grow reserves, including targeted capital allocation to Foothills exploration to pursue transformational upside not reflected in production guidance; and

Maintenance of a strong balance sheet while retaining flexibility to adjust capital in response to commodity pricing as needed.





Category 2026 Guidance Brent Crude Oil Average Price $60/bbl Average Production(4) 45,000-49,000 boe/d Funds Flow Provided by Operations Netback(4)(5) $23-24/boe Funds Flow Provided by Operations(3)(4) $385-420 million Capital Expenditures(1) $280-320 million Free Funds Flow(1) $105 million (midpoint)



(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory”.

(2) Acquisition capital relates to previously announced farm-in agreements for Foothills exploration (Piedemonte & Farallones), Putumayo, and Capachos.

(3) Capital management measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory”.

(4) 2026 assumptions: operational downtime: ~5%; Vasconia differential: ~$4.50/bbl; production expense: $13.00-16.00/bbl; transportation expense: $4.00-4.50/bbl; G&A expense: ~$4.50/bbl; effective tax rate: 1-3%; see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory”.

(5) Non-GAAP ratio. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory”.



2026 Capital Expenditure Breakdown & Activity Overview

Of the $300 million planned for capital expenditures(1) at the midpoint, roughly $190 million will support base development and near-field exploration to sustain production and enable growth, with the remainder allocated to longer-term growth initiatives.

Category Capital(1) Notable Planned Activity Base & Development $170 million LLA-34 (55% W.I.): 8 gross wells, including producers and injectors plus step-out delineation; investment in workovers, facilities & infrastructure, and expansion of waterflood & polymer programs.

Cabrestero: Optimization and facilities investment to support ongoing production.

LLA-32: 1 horizontal well and facilities & infrastructure investment.

CPO-10: 1 exploitation-focused well into a previously discovered oil trend.

VIM-1 (50% W.I.): 1 gross well to further support La Belleza production.

Putumayo Blocks (50% W.I.): 4 gross wells and investment in workovers and facilities & infrastructure. Near-Field Exploration $20 million Drill 3 independent prospects across the Llanos (LLA-81 & Capachos (50% W.I.)) and Putumayo (Occidente (50% W.I.), each having follow-up potential if successful. Investing for the Future(2) $45 million Execute a 10-well exploration program at LLA-111, utilizing a fit-for-purpose, fast-moving drilling rig with streamlined well design; total program is estimated to be roughly $20 million.

Extended area of the Piedemonte Convenio (50% W.I.): Foothills prospect targeting gas and condensate, which will be drilled to the north of the producingFloreñafield; initial works ongoing, with an expected spud in mid-2026.

Farallones (50% W.I.): Progressing civil works activity for the second Foothills prospect, which is expected to spud in late 2026 or early 2027. Acquisition / Carry $65 million Acquisition capital in the form of carry relates to previously announced farm-in agreements for Foothills exploration (Piedemonte & Farallones; $25 million), Putumayo ($30 million), and Capachos ($10 million).



100% W.I. unless otherwise noted; activity subject to partner approval where applicable.

(1) Capital expenditures; based on midpoint guidance; non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory”.

(2) Guidance assumes no production attributable to this capital spend.

Short-Term Outlook

As the initial phases of the 2026 drilling program are underway, Parex currently has five operated rigs and one non-operated rig, reflecting strong performance in Q4 2025 and translating that momentum into the new year.

Based on the planned front-end weighted activity, Management expects capital expenditures to be elevated in H1 2026, with more moderate spending anticipated for the remainder of the year.

Risk Management

To manage price risk and safeguard the capital program, the Company has hedged Brent crude oil prices on roughly 25% of its planned net production in H1 2026(1).

Parex plans to regularly evaluate market conditions, operational requirements, and other pertinent factors, to assess the need for any additional hedging actions as it progresses through 2026.

(1) Hedging via three-way collars for Q1 2026 (strike prices of $55/$60/$70 per barrel) and Q2 2026 (strike prices of: $53/$60/$70 per barrel).

Board Chair Transition

With Wayne Foo’s announcement to retire, Parex extends its sincere gratitude for his exceptional leadership and vision over the past 23 years. As a founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Petro Andina (Parex’s predecessor) and Parex, and as Board Chair, Wayne has played an instrumental role in shaping the Company’s growth and success.

“On behalf of the Board, our organization, and shareholders, we thank Wayne for his dedication and entrepreneurial vision, which have left a lasting impact on Parex’s culture and achievements. We wish Wayne and his family continued success and fulfillment in retirement,” said Imad Mohsen, President & Chief Executive Officer.

“We are also pleased to announce that Glenn McNamara, who has served on Parex’s Board since 2016, has accepted an offer to serve as Chair of the Board. Glenn brings deep experience and leadership to this role, which will continue to support Parex’s strategic direction and long-term success.”

Q4 2025 Results – Conference Call & Webcast

Parex will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q4 2025 results on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Additional details will be available on the Company’s website in due course.

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company’s corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

