Avante Secures Gunshot Detection Deployment with an Ontario Regional Police Force

Avante has secured a contract with a regional police force in Ontario for the deployment of its Gunshot Detection system to be installed across three high-crime locations.

Agreement includes Avante’s Human-in-the-Loop technology and expertise which generates recurring revenue and creates potential for future expanded technology adoption.

TORONTO, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (“Avante” or the “Company”), a global provider of technology-enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to announce that it has secured a deployment agreement with a regional police force in Ontario for its Gunshot Detection system to be utilized in three undisclosed high-crime locations.

The deployment represents an important step in supporting law enforcement with advanced, real-time threat-detection technology designed to improve response times and situational awareness in areas experiencing elevated gun-related incidents. In addition to the hardware deployment, the Police Force will utilize Avante’s Human-in-the-Loop technology and expertise, generating recurring revenue for the Company.

Avante’s Gunshot Detection is a fully automated system that identifies and triangulates gunfire weapons using energy-signature detection instead of traditional acoustic or audio methods, enabling higher accuracy and fewer false alarms in both indoor and outdoor environments. Each sensor covers up to 795,000 square feet and is capable of pinpointing gunfire weapons to within approximately 25 feet. It also operates with solar-powered, infrastructure-free sensors, and has achieved a false alarm rate of approximately 0.5%. The solution is designated under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Safety Act and is designed to scale easily across multiple locations without complex infrastructure requirements.

As part of this deployment, Avante will also provide its Human-in-the-Loop technology and expertise to enable ongoing monitoring and response support, ensuring alerts are validated and escalated appropriately to support rapid decision-making by law enforcement. The Company views this initial deployment as a foundation for a longer-term relationship, with the potential to expand into additional Avante technologies and services as the police force evaluates performance and outcomes.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avante, commented, “Law enforcement agencies are under increasing pressure to respond faster and more effectively to gun-related incidents. This deployment reflects growing confidence in advanced, autonomous detection technologies, combined with Avante’s monitoring expertise. We see this as an important entry point to demonstrate the value of our broader security ecosystem and to support public-safety partners with scalable, proven solutions.”

Avante continues to see strong interest from both public-sector and institutional customers seeking technology-enabled security solutions that enhance safety outcomes while minimizing infrastructure complexity. The Company expects deployments such as this to contribute to the expansion of its recurring revenue base over time.

